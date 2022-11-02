12 area teams set to play in state quarterfinals

The quarterfinals have arrived across the high school football ranks and 12 Northeast and North Central Nebraska teams still have a chance at a state title. Six will be playing in the area with each game having a lot of intrigue.
Wayne State improved to 7-2 last week and enters this week rated sixth in super region four (the top seven in each advance to the NCAA tournament). Nebraska’s hopes of a Big Ten West title took a major hit in more ways than one and now even the Huskers’ bowl eligibility could be in jeopardy. Meanwhile in Athens, Georgia, the biggest game of the year awaits.
The NFL is often difficult to predict, but this year I feel like we already have a good idea of who really has the best chance to compete for a title. The Chiefs are one of them and can improve their chances this week.
I wasn’t very accurate on my high school predictions, but my college and pro picks hit last week. At the beginning of the year, I wanted to surpass 80 wins and I might be able to do that this week. I like how this year has played out, but it’s all about how you finish.
With the quarterfinals this week, I’ll be predicting every area playoff game. No time to waste!
Last week’s record: 7-3 (74-26, .740 overall)
Biggest hit: Upper Iowa at Wayne State
With a tough stretch to end the year, this win was crucial for the Wildcats. Now we see if they can build off of that. (56-7 predicted, 56-14 final)
Biggest miss: Osceola at Bloomfield
Another underestimation of an area team on my part. A gutsy win by the Bees (62-58 Osceola win predicted, 44-42 Bloomfield win final)
How city team fared: Norfolk Catholic got by Yutan (35-7 predicted, 28-14 final)
Other results (predictions in parentheses): Riverside 30, Summerland 18 (28-24 Summerland win predicted); Clarkson/Leigh 22, Crofton 14 (24-7 predicted); Elm Creek 33, Ainsworth 18 (44-32 Ainsworth win predicted); Pierce 49, Central City 8 (49-20 predicted); Illinois 26, Nebraska 9 (34-14 predicted); Ohio State 44, Penn State 31 (49-20 predicted); Ravens 27, Buccaneers 22 (31-21 predicted).
HIGH SCHOOL
Norfolk Catholic (10-0) at Lincoln Lutheran (7-3)
The Warriors lean heavily on quarterback Garret Hoefs, who leads the team in passing and rushing yards. The Warriors will want to sling it around the yard as a result but are 1-3 in games where he’s thrown an interception. That’s a promising stat for a Knights secondary with a nose for the ball. If it can do its job and the offense can take care of the ball, the red and white move on. Norfolk Catholic 21, Lincoln Lutheran 14.
Bloomfield (9-1) at Wynot (9-1)
The Bees and Blue Devils faced off on Oct. 14 for a district title with Wynot winning 44-30 on the road. Bloomfield played a terrific game against Osceola, one that may not have been as close if not for two turnovers deep in its own territory. In it Braeden Guenther showed what he is capable of as a play-making quarterback. The battle between him and Dylan Heine on the other sideline will be a fun one to watch and one that I think Heine wins. Wynot 36, Bloomfield 30.
Hastings St. Cecilia (10-0) at Battle Creek (7-3)
Quarterback Carson Kudlacek and wide receiver Cooper Butler are just two of the many athletes the Bluehawks boast across the field. That said, I feel the Braves are a bit deeper and can at least match up at, if not win, the line of scrimmage. Quarterback Jaxon Mettler is playing his best football right now and could be a big x-factor for an offense that will surely look to hold onto the ball and wear down the opposition. This will be a thriller that I think the Fightin’ River comes out of. Battle Creek 23, Hastings St. Cecilia 21.
Malcolm (10-0) at Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-3)
For the third straight year, the Trojans traveled far west in the first round, won and now host a quarterfinal, this time against the unbeaten Clippers. Both teams have some of the best defenses in C2, but Malcolm has a bit more firepower with Hayden Frank under center. The Trojans have lost at home in the quarterfinals each of the past two years and they’ll fight hard to make sure it’s not a third, but I’m not sure they can quite keep up. Malcolm 21, Cedar Catholic 20.
Oakland-Craig (8-2) at Ord (9-1)
The Knights are a young team, but many remember the last time these teams met in 2020, when the Chanticleers beat them in the state semifinals before eventually winning it all. This year’s Ord team has been quite dependent on the run game since losing quarterback Dylan Hurlburt to an injury in its third game. Ord has done well with that style so far, but the Knights have the athletes up front to take that away. Oakland-Craig 20, Ord 14.
Boone Central (8-2) at Ashland-Greenwood (9-1)
The Cardinals will look to solve a Bluejays defense allowing just 8.2 points per game. Both teams fell in the quarterfinals a year ago and have been two of the better programs in C1 in recent years. Boone Central’s ability to stop the run on defense and be consistent on offense will be big keys. However, the Bluejays leave little to no margin for error with the way that they play, and that will be the difference. Ashland-Greenwood 14, Boone Central 10.
Columbus Lakeview (8-2) at Pierce (10-0)
The Bluejays hope to avenge a loss to the Vikings in the 2021 C1 state championship game. Lakeview enters having won seven straight, but it doesn’t quite have the firepower it did a year ago. Should Pierce’s defense take advantage of that and the offense shows consistency and doesn’t turn the ball over, they’re moving on. Pierce 31, Columbus Lakeview 14.
Dundy County-Stratton (9-1) at Howells-Dodge (10-0)
The Jaguars look to keep things going against the team they beat on the road in last year’s D1 quarterfinals. Quarterback Corbin Horner and the size of the offensive and defensive lines will present the black and green defense with one of their toughest tests this season, especially when it comes to stopping and facilitating the run. As the game goes on, I see the Jaguars adjusting and pulling away. Howells-Dodge 30, Dundy County-Stratton 22.
Stanton (10-0) at Nebraska Christian (8-2)
The Mustangs, seeking their first state semifinals appearance since moving to eight-man in 2020, travel to Central City to face an Eagles team off an improbable upset over Thayer Central. Nebraska Christian’s defense can get to you, plus the Eagles have the size up front and a variety of different looks on offense, but I think the Mustangs have enough firepower and technique to advance. Stanton 56, Nebraska Christian 20.
Clarkson/Leigh (9-1) at Weeping Water (6-4)
The Patriots look to keep a historic season going against arguably the Cinderella story of the season. The Indians have gone on the road and knocked off two undefeated teams to get here. Weeping Water’s passing attack has been terrific these past two games and will be hard to stop, but as I’ve said all year, Clarkson/Leigh has a physicality and toughness that will take it far. I think that rings true once again. Clarkson/Leigh 34, Weeping Water 22.
Neligh-Oakdale (9-1) at Riverside (9-1)
Two high-flying offenses collide as the Warriors (55.2 point per game) travel to face the Chargers (44.8). Riverside has its own star in Carson Bloom, one of the fastest players in D1, along with a supporting cast molded somewhat similarly to Neligh-Oakdale. This will be a shootout, one where it might depend on who has the best player on the field and/or who has the ball last. I can’t answer the latter. As for the former, I have a good feeling it’ll be Aiden Kuester. Neligh-Oakdale 54, Riverside 48.
COLLEGE
Minnesota (5-3) at Nebraska (3-5)
The pressure’s on for the Huskers, who will have to win three of their four remaining games to have a shot at a bowl. What’s more is they may have to do it without Casey Thompson, who hurt his throwing hand in the loss to Illinois.
Much like the Illini, the Golden Gophers are a bad matchup for the scarlet and cream. They average 223 rushing yards a game and sport one of the best running backs in the country in Mohammed Ibrahim and allow just 14.4 points per game on defense. Whoever ends up starting for Nebraska will have no favors against a pass defense rated third in the Big Ten. No matter who gets the nod, this will be an uphill battle. Minnesota 24, Nebraska 13.
Wayne State (7-2) at No. 25 Sioux Falls (7-2)
The Wildcats head into their biggest game of the season facing a Cougars team that started undefeated but has lost its last two games. It’s happened largely after being outgained on the ground on each occasion. Wayne State has a great back in Anthony Watkins, whose success will be pivotal for his team’s chances. The NSIC has been difficult to predict over the past several weeks and this will be a terrific game, but I don’t see the Wildcats taking it home. Sioux Falls 31, Wayne State 28.
No. 2 Tennessee (8-0) at No. 1 Georgia (8-0)
The game of the year so far awaits between the hedges. The winner gets the inside track to the SEC East and probably the whole conference. These teams are well matched in many areas, but the Volunteers’ passing defense has been one of the worst in the country, allowing 300 yards a game. The question becomes can Stetson Bennett take advantage of that? I think so. Georgia 27, Tennessee 24.
NFL
Titans (5-2) at Chiefs (5-2)
Tennessee is quietly having a successful year that, so far, has the Titans leading the AFC South. The winner of this one gets possession of the No. 2 seed in the conference and a tiebreaker against the opponent should it be necessary. Both teams have top three rushing defenses, which could put the shoulders on the passing games to get something done. In that event, you have to bet on Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City 31, Tennessee 17.