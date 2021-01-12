Pierce coach Mike Emory said he expected big things from his 2020-21 team. "We're senior-laden; we have 10 seniors on the roster, which really helps us out in practice because practices are just as intense as they are in games," he said.
As with most small schools, many of the players on the Pierce basketball team were also part of the state-championship football team.
"We've kind of gotten used to it over the years," Emory said. "We didn't have many practices heading into that first game. Obviously, the late start is never a good thing for the basketball team, but (the success of the football program) is a good thing as far as our kids knowing how to compete and how to win."
The Bluejays are 9-2 and ranked fourth on this week's Class C chart for Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
"We played really well before Christmas, didn't play real well down at Bergan; we dropped one right before the break, but we had a really good week coming off of Christmas break and played in the Wayne State holiday tournament, finished runner-up getting beat by (two-time defending Class C1 state champion) Auburn."
If you’ve watched a Pierce boys basketball game in last half-dozen years or so, you may have noticed something different about this team. Many recent Bluejay centers have been vertically challenged. That's not the case this season as sophomore Ben Brahmer handles duties as the post.
"It's really nice to have a kid at 6-5, 6-6; we haven't had that for a long time," Emory said. "He's averaging close to a double-double right now."
The Bluejays are hitting on all cylinders with an abundance of experience. "Right now we're starting Logan Moeller, Chaden Roth and David Dale at our guards. Each of them are good defenders, and each of them brings something a little different to the table offensively."
Emory said he's also been pleased with the play of Dawson Watts, a three-year starter at power forward. "He does a great job of finishing around the basket, and we have three kids off the bench in Luke Collison, Tyler Race and Abram Scholting and then when we get a chance, we get our other seniors in there to contribute as well," he said.
The coach said the Bluejays can be a state tournament-caliber team if they can improve and stay healthy. "We have a subdistrict of O'Neill, Battle Creek and Norfolk Catholic, and I think all four of us are very similar in a lot of things and, all four of us, if we play well, are difficult to beat.
"We hope to continue to win enough that if something should happen in subdistricts, we still might have a shot of getting in that district final, and I'd like our chances if we got it down to a one-game situation to get to Lincoln."
Emory said he's pleased with where his Bluejays are defensively but that offensively, he'd like to see the team shoot better from the outside. "We haven't shot the ball from the perimeter as well as I think this group can," he said. "It's getting better each game, and I hope it gets better each week."
But one offensive aspect Emory is happy about is the Jays' ability to get to the basket. "We've been getting the ball to the rim a lot more than we have the last couple of years because we've got kids that can get there to finish."
At the end of the day, Emory is excited to find out how far this version of the Pierce Bluejays can go. "Attitude's been good, effort's been great, and we just want to keep rolling."
CLASS C
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur — or BRLD — is still the No. 1 team in Class C. The Wolverines lost for just the second time this season, at Class B Elkhorn North last week, before putting together a solid performance in a victory over West Point-Beemer.
Second-ranked North Bend Central has been battling COVID and has not played since winning its own holiday tournament on Dec. 30. Hopefully, the Tigers' Thursday home game with Wayne will be able to happen.
Speaking of Wayne, the Blue Devils remain third after a pair of solid victories over Norfolk Catholic and Boone Central. Their Mid-State Conference rival, Pierce, is still fourth following a convincing win over David City Aquinas.
Last week's No. 7, Oakland-Craig, has 12 straight wins and made the only upward leap on the Class C chart this week. The Knights are now fifth after a week that included road wins over Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Stanton.
Wakefield fell a notch to sixth following a loss to Class D Walthill, and Norfolk Catholic dropped from No. 6 to 7 after a 12-point setback to Wayne.
Meanwhile, Hartington Cedar Catholic earned a couple of impressive wins over Class D1 juggernauts Osmond and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and remained eighth.
The list of the honorably mentioned — Tri County Northeast, Ponca, Lutheran High Northeast, Battle Creek and Neligh-Oakdale — also remains unchanged from last week. All five won games, but none recorded a big enough splash to move onto the chart.
Top games this week:
Tuesday: Wayne at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Ponca at Wakefield, Neligh-Oakdale at Osmond.
Thursday: Wayne at North Bend Central, Lutheran High Northeast at Battle Creek, Neligh-Oakdale at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Friday: BRLD at Oakland-Craig, Pierce at Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Saturday: Ponca vs. BRLD at Bancroft.
CLASS D
On the Class D side of the ledger, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family held the top spot despite not playing a game since Jan. 2.
Osmond earned a promotion from third to second after winning the Wausa post-holiday tournament, which included a victory over Class C2 Lutheran High Northeast.
O'Neill St. Mary's, Howells-Dodge and Walthill all moved up three positions. The Cardinals went from sixth to third after a win over Anselmo-Merna. The Jaguars were seventh last week and fourth this week after a 2-0 week that included a 16-point triumph over Humphrey St. Francis, and Walthill vaulted from eighth to fifth after an 11-point victory over Class C No. 6 Wakefield.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge fell from second to sixth following a 25-point drubbing at the hands of Class C No. 8 Hartington Cedar Catholic, and Wynot was fourth last week and seventh this week after a head-scratching loss to previously winless Pender.
Humphrey St. Francis rounds out the Class D elite eight after falling from No. 5 last week. The Flyers had a tough week, suffering losses to No. 4 Howells-Dodge and undefeated Burwell.
Creighton, Stuart, Niobrara/Verdigre, Bloomfield and Elgin Public/Pope John are honorably mentioned this week and chomping at the bit for opportunities to make the ratings in future weeks.
Top games this week:
Tuesday: Wayne at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Neligh-Oakdale at Osmond, Niobrara/Verdigre at Wynot, Bloomfield at O'Neill St. Mary's.
Thursday: Neligh-Oakdale at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Friday: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Creighton, Stuart vs. Elgin Public/Pope John at Elgin Public.
Saturday: Mead at Howells-Dodge.