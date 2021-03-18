Speech students and coaches are eager to compete after COVID-19 canceled Nebraska district and state championships in 2020 — but performing won’t be the same even for some schools this year.
Both Norfolk High School and Lutheran High Northeast are sending students to the Nebraska School Activities Association State Speech Championships, which will be both virtually and in-person from Thursday, March 18, through Saturday, March 20.
Lukas Ziemba, speech coach at Norfolk High, said his team would be competing entirely online because the majority of Class A coaches voted to be virtual.
“When we go to a Class A tournament, there are probably 35 teams there, with up to 500 competitors,” he said. “Just the size of our schools and the scale of them — it just makes more sense for safety.”
Eight of Ziemba’s students advanced from Nebraska’s district speech competition to the state championships, which start at 9 a.m. on Saturday for Norfolk High.
But competing virtually at state this year is no surprise for the team, which participated in 11 online competitions this season. Instead of piling on buses at 4 a.m. to head to schools in Lincoln and Omaha, the Norfolk High team and coaches gathered at the school at 7:30 a.m., separated into individual rooms and performed through a screen.
But competing on a computer is better than nothing at all, Ziemba said.
“Something that we’ve been saying is that we’ve been waiting two years for this. Our freshmen who were on the team last year never got to have state,” Ziemba said. “Last year was my first year coaching and I never got to have my first districts and state. This is my second year and all of us on the team say, ‘We’ve been waiting two years to have this moment’ so the kids are really excited.”
Senior Sienna Sohler said she’s looking forward to this week’s competition as it will be less stressful online, but she will miss seeing hundreds of performers compete in-person.
“It is my last year, so I'm hoping to go out with a bang,” Sohler said. “I am a little disappointed that it's virtual because now we will miss out on the thrill of going somewhere else and seeing other people, but my team knows how to make virtual speech meets fun, so I'm not too worried.”
Lutheran High is sending two students to the state championship this year, said coach Preston Sunderman.
Senior Temo Molina was district champion in his event, extemporaneous speaking. Junior Esther Molina placed second in serious prose.
Esther Molina said she didn’t know what speech was when she was a freshman, and she joined the team only because of her brother. Now she will be headed to the state championship for the first time.
“My favorite part about speech is the feeling of accomplishment I get toward the end of the season,” Esther Molina said. “You go from barely knowing a script to having it completely memorized and perfected over the course of almost three months, and it’s pretty nice to look back on all of the work you put in and kind of pat yourself on the back for it.”
The speech season has looked a lot different this year for the Lutheran High speech team.
Because the group participates in Class C2 in the NSAA, all tournaments this year were in-person, Sunderman said. The state championships also will be in-person for Class B, C1, C2, D1 and D2 at Kearney Public Schools. Both Temo and Esther Molina will compete Friday at Horizon Middle School.
The contest’s usual location at the University of Nebraska at Kearney had to be moved because the college didn’t go on spring break.
Smaller groups is the main reason why coaches voted to have the state championship in-person, but it will still have several COVID-19 guidelines in place. Only a limited number of spectators are available to watch, and admission is also limited.
“You’re supposed to set up camp in the (school gym) as a home base, and usually there is a lot of mingling,” Sunderman said. “But this year, you have your labeled space in the gym and you’re not supposed to leave it. And, of course, masks are worn the whole time except when you compete.”
Masks won’t be required during Norfolk High’s performances either, as competitors are solely in a room by themselves or with their partner. But masks were required during practices for the entire season.
Ziemba said while he’s grateful his team was able to experience a full speech season, COVID-19 protocols and virtual competitions did put a damper on the year. It’s hard to stay energized throughout an entire event when you’re performing by yourself, he said.
“The hardest part is that it’s a head game almost,” Ziemba said. “You don’t have the energy of the audience there. In our humorous rounds, you have the audience’s laughter, the facial expressions, the reactions — now all you have is just a screen.”
Senior Kellan Sager said the team banded together this year with the pandemic challenges looming overhead.
“I got involved in speech for the thrill of performing in front of others, and being able to share a story with them. Speech has left me with unforgettable memories, and a team that I can call my family,” Sager said. “... State this year is going to be no different because we all care about this activity and how it can impact people's lives.”