10 area schools to compete at state one-act

The NSAA State Play Production Championships will once again be hosted at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and running through 7:30 p.m. Friday. While there were no qualifying Northeast Nebraska schools in Class A, there are 10 area schools that will be performing in the competition in Class B, C1, C2, D1 and D2.
Norfolk High finished third in its district and missed out on qualifying.
The public won’t be allowed to attend the championships, but the performances will be televised on News Channel Nebraska. Families may visit nsaahome.org/play-production for broadcasting and competition details.
Class B
Wayne and North Bend Central both qualified for the state championships. Wayne will perform with “10 Ways to Survive the End of the World,” written by Don Zolidis and directed by Julie Osnes and Dwaine Spieker. North Bend Central will be performing “Alice in Wonderland,” written by Jason Pizzarello and directed by Katie Mann and Dan Wright.
Class C1
Stanton and Wausa both qualified for the state competition. Stanton will perform “That's Not How I Remember It,” written by Don Zolidis and directed by Brittney Lechner, Meredith Jessen and Melanie Mann. Wausa will perform “Hold On,” written by Sheila Hoesing and directed by Sheila Hoesing, Brad Hoesing, Tanya McFarland, Kurt Polt, Wendy Ketelsen and Karen Eddie.
Class C2
Creighton and Howells-Dodge both qualified for state. Creighton will perform with “Romeo To Go,” written by Jonathan Rand, directed by Deb Van Metre and Curtis Stevens. Howells-Dodge will be performing “The Last Gladiator,” written by Martin A. Follose and directed by Traci Sindelar, Jody Blum and Shane Bernhardt.
Class D1
Wynot was the only Northeast Nebraska school to qualify with “Oz,” written by Don Zolidis and directed by Heather Heimes, Zoey Wieseler and Samantha Derickson.
Class D2
St. Mary’s, Chambers and St. Edward all qualified for state. St. Mary’s will perform “Two Fronts,” written by Christy Fredrickson and directed by Christina Spader, Amber Ginter and Merri Schneider. St. Edward will perform “The Pied Piper,” written by Vera Morri, with music and lyrics by Bill Francoeur. Chase King and Kenna Hellbusch will be directing. Chambers will perform “The Empress's New Clothes,” written by Larry Shue and directed by Jeremy and Nancy Woeppel.