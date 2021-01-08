With the red kettles put away after the holidays, The Salvation Army in Norfolk is still about $21,000 short of its $65,000 goal — but there’s still time to donate.
“The ongoing pandemic has made for challenges in raising funds at our red kettles this season,” said Capt. Jesus Trejo. “We’re truly grateful for every single dollar that’s been donated.”
While the 2020 Red Kettle Campaign is wrapping up for the season, donations may be made online at NorfolkRedKettle.org. Also, donations via check may be sent to 610 W. Norfolk Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.
“As we continue to serve the community here in Northeast Nebraska, we would truly appreciate any final campaign donations,” he said. “We’re confident that with one final push from the community, we’ll meet our 2020 Red Kettle Campaign goal.
Donations to The Salvation Army stay local and go toward helping those most in need in the Norfolk area, and the Corps thanks the community for its continued support.