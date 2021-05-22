The Pony Express, which traveled through Nebraska more than 150 years ago, is coming through Norfolk and other parts of the state.
Only this time, the riders saddled up on motorcycles instead of horses. And instead of delivering mail across the country, they are picking up letters at stops across the state.
The letters deal with mental health issues and were written by a range of people, including youths, their families and others.
The riders stopped at one of the historic cabins at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk for a picnic meal late Friday afternoon after arriving earlier in the day from Columbus. They then traveled to Fremont later Friday, with more stops planned in Omaha and other places on Saturday before finishing up in Lincoln at the Nebraska State Capitol at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Holly Stevens, promotion and site coordinator for The Pony Express, said the letters tell the stories of young people.
“We’re re-enacting the Pony Express ride, but instead of four legs, we’re re-enacting on two wheels and a whole lot more horses,” Stevens said.
The state uses the letters for its planning committees. Some of the impact could even make it to the federal level.
“We have to make their voices heard,” Stevens said of the people in the letters.
With all the isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health issues are a major concern.
“Suicide rates are going up excruciatingly,” Stevens said. “And there are so many who are fighting it within themselves.”
Stevens was one of the riders who began Wednesday in Scottsbluff. By the time they are finished Saturday, some of the riders who go on the entire route will have traveled about 1,100 miles on a motorcycle in four days.
By the time they reached Norfolk on Friday afternoon, the riders who have gone on all the stops had traveled about 775 miles. Some of the riders began in south central Nebraska and traveled to Scottsbulff before it began.
“We have been fortunate, but the ones who came from Kearney have had excellent weather. The ones who came from eastern Nebraska had to ride in some rain and mist,” Stevens said. “This is the first year that we rode into Gering-Scottsbluff that there hasn’t been rain, snow or sleet. This year, we rode in there in sunshine.”
The past four years the riders have gone from Columbus to Norfolk, they have encountered rain. On Friday, they were thankful for the excellent weather this year.
Clif Hogancamp, business manager for the Parent to Parent Network in Norfolk, was among those welcoming the Pony Express to Norfolk. The ride takes place the third week in May.
Hogancamp has worked for the Parent to Parent Network for 17 years and said he remembers when the ride started.
One of the things that Parent to Parent Network was helping to inform the public about Friday is 988. In July 2022, 988 will become the national three-digit dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, replacing the current 800-273-8255.