...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&