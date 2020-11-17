One of Nebraska’s largest employment industries has many employees concerned about what is going to happen to their jobs.
That was the message from Zoe Olson, executive director of the Nebraska Restaurant Association.
Olson was one of the speakers Monday during a press conference with Gov. Pete Ricketts to discuss the latest developments with COVID-19.
Ricketts said restaurants are vital to the state and he encouraged Nebraskans to patronize them, even if they are reduced to offering pick-up services only.
Olson said the restaurant industry has been following the science during the pandemic.
“We have a dedication to keeping our consumers safe,” she said. “We have always had that. And we have a renewed and stronger interest in keeping our staff safe.”
She said the restaurant association has been diligent as it always has been in protecting both the safety and health of its staff and patrons.
“We have some of the strictest health codes in the nation, and we follow them,” Olson said. “During this pandemic, not only have we done everything we used to do, but we’re doing it more and we’re double timing.”
That includes cashiers wearing face shields, patrons seated at every other table and restaurant servers wearing masks.
What the restaurant industry would like to see is the public come in and wear masks until they are ready to eat or drink.
“Wear a mask. Wear a mask. Wear a mask,” she said. “If you think about it, our staff are in closer contact with each other than they are ever going to be in contact with you. We need to protect our staff. They are our family.”
There has been no national outbreak of COVID-19 traced to a restaurant, Olson said.
Some restaurants have not reopened their dining areas since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March, offering carryout only. And some restaurants are planning to go back to closing their dining areas.
Nebraska was second per capita in the nation for takeout during the pandemic, she said.
“You helped our restaurants survive,” she said.
Most restaurants are experiencing at least a 30% decline in revenue this year. When indoor dining was closed, some of them experienced a 92% decline in revenue, she said.
“We depend on you just as much as you depend on us,” she said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Olson said it is humbling to work in the hospitality industry.
“I’ve never seen a harder group of people who want to help each other and the public and others,” she said.
Workers continue to be part of the community, including donating to food drives and coat drives. Many workers are exhausted and stressed, but they have a strong work ethic.
“Please be kind to our staff,” she said. “Whether or not you agree with what we’re doing in our businesses to keep our staff and you safe, please be kind to our staff.”