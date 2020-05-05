While there are some antibody tests that exist to determine if someone had COVID-19, there is some doubt if they are dependable.
That was the sentiment at a news conference in Norfolk on Monday afternoon.
Dr. Thomas J. Safranek, the state epidemiologist, said there is a blood test that looks for exposure or proof of immunity of COVID-19.
The test looks for an antibody to the virus and may take 14 days to develop after the infection, Safranek said.
The test does not play a role in the initial diagnosis of COVID-19 infection, but it may play a role in trying to figure out how many people have been infected with it, he said.
“Usually these things stay around in your blood for a period of time — weeks or months or maybe even years,” Safranek said. “And so, what we’re worried about with these tests, we don’t like them to be positive for non-COVID-19 infections.”
That’s a problem because they cross-react with other things. That means someone’s test could say positive, but the person never had COVID-19. Rather, it may be one of the lesser strains of the coronavirus, for example.
In effect, the tests can be “very misleading,” Safranek said, making someone think they are not at risk for it and they can possibly be, he said.
Gina Uhing, director of the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, said her department is focusing now on the COVID-19 infection testing.
She said there are some providers now testing for the antibodies, but the concern is that it doesn’t tell whether someone is currently “shedding” or contagious. It also doesn’t give an indication if the person can be re-infected down the road, Uhing said.
“For public health purposes, we’re focusing more on the current infection health test because that tells us more what we have going on right now,” she said.
Safranek said Gov. Pete Ricketts has stepped up the infection testing. The state is getting closer to a point where anyone who wants a test should be able to get one.
Attempts are being made to make it convenient for everyone so that nobody has to travel more than 20 minutes for a test, he said.
Safranek, who is an infectious disease specialist in Lincoln, also discussed what’s known as the PCR test that involves using a deep swab inside the nose.
One downside of the nasal swab test is that it may remain positive longer than the person is infected, he said.
“It is so sensitive, it is really, really good about picking up the evidence of the nucleic acid,” Safranek said.
That can be a problem because it could still be picking up “genetic garbage” when the person is no longer contagious or infectious, he said.
The most serious time for being contagious is probably in the first week of contracting it, and one to three days before a person starts developing symptoms, Safranek said.