Norfolk’s Relay for Life has nearly reached its $30,000 goal despite most events being online-only.
Anita Larson, co-chair of Relay for Life of the Norfolk Area, said the virtual fundraiser came with its own set of pros and cons.
“It's harder to interact with people when you can’t have in-person conversations,” Larson said. “I think it was convenient for people because they could post and look at everything when it worked for their schedules. But it was a great event given the circumstances, and those who participated had a lot of fun.”
The preliminary Norfolk Relay for Life total is at $29,036, according to the organization website. Larson said donations are still trickling in from participating teams and she believes the $30,000 goal will be reached.
The goal in 2019 was $65,000, and the event raised just over $39,000. This year’s Relay for Life had to be converted to an almost all-virtual week of events because of COVID-19.
The American Cancer Society fundraiser began with a “Care-A-Van” parade June 7 and ended with a pre-recorded virtual luminaria ceremony on Saturday, June 13.
Larson said the parade, which honored cancer survivors and their caretakers, had about 30 cars participate along with Norfolk’s American Legion Riders.
Each day of the week had its own theme with online activities. The most popular event was “Throwback Thursday,” in which participants posted photos and stories of previous Relay for Life events.
“Throughout the week, we basically used Facebook as our hub for all of our interactions,” Larson said. “For Throwback Thursday, we had quite a few people posting, so we got to see some good throwback pictures of past events. It was fun for people to go back and reminisce and remember some of the previous events.”
Even though she is hopeful for a traditional Relay for Life next year, Larson said she was surprised how many people interacted online.
“We not only necessarily learned a lot about the survivors but learned and got to be closer to each other as a committee and as a Norfolk area,” Larson said.
Julie Paulsen of Norfolk has been participating in Relay for Life for the past 15 years. Paulsen decorated her house, near 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue, throughout the week to raise awareness and a lot of people noticed the display, she said.
Paulsen said she’s grateful the community still celebrated even if it was mostly online.
“Considering everything, with the COVID-19 and all of the restrictions, the event went well,” Paulsen said. “Of course it could've gone better, but at least we did something. It's better than saying ‘Let's wait until next year.’ We all came together, and everyone stepped up.”