Blood drive
LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to give blood to help patients in local hospitals.
Blood donated with LifeServe will stay in your neighborhood. LifeServe doesn’t collect blood in a community unless that blood will help the local medical center or hospital.
A community blood drive is planned at Wausa on Friday, June 4, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Wausa Fire Hall, 405 E. Broadway. Appointments are required.
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903.
Open tours
CLARKSON — The Clarkson Historical Museum will hold open house tours Friday, May 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is located at 221 Pine St. in Clarkson.
Offices closed
The Norfolk city administration offices will be closed Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day.