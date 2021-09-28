LINCOLN — Young hunter education graduates are invited to test their skills in Nebraska’s state Youth Hunter Education Challenge on Sunday, Oct. 10.

The competition will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Roger G. Sykes Outdoor Heritage Education Complex at Platte River State Park near Louisville. Pre-registration is required by Oct. 5; sign up online at OutdoorNebraska.org/OHEC.

This fun, free competition gives kids ages 11 to 17 the opportunity to improve their hunting, marksmanship and safety skills while competing for prizes. Through its simulated hunting situations, live fire exercises and education, the event helps youth build upon skills learned in basic hunter education courses and encourages safer, lifelong hunting habits.

The competition is for youth ages 11 or older who have successfully completed hunter education and not yet graduated from high school. Proof of hunter education certification is required.

All shooting and safety equipment will be provided. Participants are welcome to bring their own shotgun or .22 rifle with ammunition and archery equipment with their own arrows.

A park entry permit is required. For more information, contact Christy Christiansen at 402-471-5547 or christy.christian

sen@nebraska.gov.

