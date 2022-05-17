The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will certify youth fishing instructors at a May 22 workshop in Lincoln.
Instructors are part of the Youth Fishing Program, a statewide team of volunteers and Game and Parks staff who host educational fishing events.
The training will take place from 2-5 p.m. Central time at the Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St.
Workshop participants will receive training and tools to conduct youth fishing clinics. These volunteers will have access to Game and Parks’ loaner fishing equipment and educational materials for events. They also will receive program incentives. Instructors are encouraged to volunteer for such Game and Parks programs as Community Fishing Events and the Outdoor Expos.
Contact Larry Pape at larry.pape@nebraska.gov to register, which is preferred but not required.