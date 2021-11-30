LINCOLN — A workshop and mentored squirrel hunt for women age 16 and older is set for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.
There is a cost to attend which covers both instruction and materials. Lunch will be provided.
An 8 a.m. learning session will cover squirrel hunting techniques and include target practice at the Nebraska Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N 44th St., Lincoln. The second half of the workshop will be a guided hunt outside of Lincoln city limits.
A Nebraska 2021 hunting license and Habitat Stamp are required. Purchase them online at outdoornebraska.org.
Register or pay for the event through the event listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.