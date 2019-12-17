Winterfest to be held at Ponca State Park

The 8th annual holiday tradition Winterfest is scheduled for Dec. 28 at Ponca State Park.
Winterfest is an opportunity for family and friends to unplug, come together, get silly and celebrate the holiday season. The day begins with free crafts for all ages from 9-11 a.m. A lunch of chili, hot dogs, chips and cookies will be available for a small fee from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
At noon it’s the free National Championship Fruitcake Fling, where contestants fling wildlife-friendly fruitcakes and compete for distance. Youth as young as 2 years old have participated in the National Fruitcake Fling. Prizes are awarded in three age categories. At 2 p.m. it’s the free Yule Log Quest. For the Yule Log Quest pre-register a team of 3-5 members; recommended for ages 5 and up. The Yule Log Quest involves a series for five “minute to win it” challenges, followed by five hidden clues that will ultimately lead teams to where the Yule Log is hidden.
Once found by all teams, the Yule Log will be ceremoniously transported by horse to the burning of the Yule Log ceremony. Prizes awarded to the Champion Yule Log Quest team and for the most uniquely named team. The day concludes with free lighted hayrack rides, 4:30- 6:30 p.m.
Some activities are indoors and some are outdoors. Please dress for the weather.