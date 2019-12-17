Winterfest to be held at Ponca State Park

Winterfest at Ponca State Park

Ponca State Park’s annual Winterfest celebration is scheduled for Dec. 28.

 courtesy photo

The 8th annual holiday tradition Winterfest is scheduled for Dec. 28 at Ponca State Park.

Winterfest is an opportunity for family and friends to unplug, come together, get silly and celebrate the holiday season. The day begins with free crafts for all ages from 9-11 a.m. A lunch of chili, hot dogs, chips and cookies will be available for a small fee from  11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At noon it’s the free National Championship Fruitcake Fling, where contestants fling wildlife-friendly fruitcakes and compete for distance. Youth as young as 2 years old have participated in the National Fruitcake Fling. Prizes are awarded in three age categories. At 2 p.m. it’s the free Yule Log Quest. For the Yule Log Quest pre-register a team of 3-5 members; recommended for ages 5 and up. The Yule Log Quest involves a series for five “minute to win it” challenges, followed by five hidden clues that will ultimately lead teams to where the Yule Log is hidden.

Once found by all teams, the Yule Log will be ceremoniously transported by horse to the burning of the Yule Log ceremony. Prizes awarded to the Champion Yule Log Quest team and for the most uniquely named team. The day concludes with free lighted hayrack rides, 4:30- 6:30 p.m.

Some activities are indoors and some are outdoors. Please dress for the weather.

Nebraska bighorn sheep hunters successful

Nebraska bighorn sheep hunters successful

MORRILL — Nebraska’s bighorn sheep hunting season wrapped up Wednesday afternoon as the second of the state’s two permit holders found success at Montz Point Wildlife Management Area in Scotts Bluff County.

Big game meetings scheduled across state

LINCOLN — Hunters and landowners are encouraged to offer their feedback on big game issues during the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s public informational meetings this winter.

Ice fishing events held next month

LINCOLN — Anglers can learn the basics of ice-fishing or pick up a few new tips from experienced anglers at Discover Ice-Fishing events in January, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Bull elk made Clearwater farm his home for years

Bull elk made Clearwater farm his home for years

It was a bit quieter in farm country southwest of Clearwater this fall. Missing was the occasional bugle of a bull elk that showed up in Antelope County during the summer of 2006 when he was about 2½ years old and stayed. “The Elk,” as he was known, spent the rest of his life in this neighbo…

Outdoor Adventures: Rifle season buck

Outdoor Adventures: Rifle season buck

Drew Schaefer smiles next to his 2019 rifle season buck, nicknamed “Big 8.” It was harvested on Nov. 16 northwest of Albion. Schaefer rattled him in using old antlers and took the shot with his late grandfather’s deer rifle.

December calendar of events

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in November. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org for a list of hunter education classes and boating safety classes.

Dec. 1 – Bobcat hunting and trapping season opens

Dec. 1-31 – Muzzleloader deer hunting season

Dec. 1-Jan. 15, 2020 – Antlerless elk hunting season

Dec. 8 – White-fronted goose hunting season, first segment closes

Dec. 9-31 – Light Up the Fort, Fort Robinson SP, Crawford

Dec. 13-14, 20-21 – Christmas at the Codys’, Buffalo Bill Ranch SHP, North Platte

Dec. 14 – Nature’s Gifts: Decorations from the Great Outdoors, Wildcat Hills SRA, Gering

Dec. 14, 21 – Christmas in the Woods, Ponca SP, Ponca

Dec. 14 – Classic Christmas, Eugene T. Mahoney SP, Ashland

Dec. 14-22 – Boyer Chute NWR antlerless deer hunting

Dec. 15 – Crow hunting season, first segment ends

Dec. 16 – Snipe hunting season closes

Dec. 17 – Duck and coot hunting season closes in zones 2 and 4

Dec. 18 – Christmas Bird Count, Ponca SP, Ponca

Dec. 21 – Yule Log Festival, Platte River SP, Louisville

Dec. 22 – Bighorn sheep hunting season closes

Dec. 24 – Duck and coot hunting season closes in Zone 1

Dec. 25 – Light goose hunting season, first segment closes

Dec. 28 – 8th Annual Winterfest, Ponca SP, Ponca

Dec. 31 – Archery antelope hunting season closes

Dec. 31 – Archery deer and Whitetail Statewide Buck hunting seasons close

Dec. 31 – Underwater spearfishing season closes

Dec. 31 – Archery fishing for game fish closes

