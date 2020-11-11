Winter weather is here once again

Our first snow appeared in October already and, because I’m not a big fan of the cold, my first thought was, “Oh no, winter weather is here already, it’s going to be a long winter.”
It didn’t take long for that first snow to go away, so despite this week’s snow, I’ll save my winter predictions until after Thanksgiving.
When we had kids at home, we did a lot of things outdoors when it was cold. My son went ice fishing, trapped and hunted with me, while daughters went ice fishing with me a few times. Then there were the sled rides, the ice skating and just enjoying the snow.
Now, there are numerous things I like to do in the winter and, believe it or not, they’re done outside.
I spent a lot of time, going up and down banks doing depredation trapping in Northeast Nebraska, which wasn’t bad when prices were high. Nowadays, unless you catch a light-colored coyote, you can’t even pay for your gas to get to where you set your traps.
Predator calling is another thing I like in November and early December, as you want to make sure that the coyote has his winter coat. If it doesn’t, you’re just wasting your time sitting out there.
I also truly enjoy, unless it’s super cold and windy, getting out on the ice as long as I can be inside my sled or in one of our friend’s fish houses.
Where I live, in Northeast Nebraska, ice is starting to form, so it will be a while before we get on it.
As most of you know, I grew up in Watertown, South Dakota, where my brother AJ and I tried ice fishing and it wasn’t pretty. All we had was a neighbor’s spud bar and, with ice on Lake Pelican a good foot thick, we started chipping away. With our original hole around 12 inches, we chipped away and our hole became smaller.
As we were about to get through the ice, our hole was considerably smaller than when we started.
In fact, it was about the same size as our spud bar. As the water came up into the hole, we decided that there’s no way we’re going get those big fish we were going to be pulling up through the hole, so we decided to try to enlarge it.
With every thrust we made, water would come flying out of the hole, drenching us. We were wet and literally exhausted, with our hole so small a minnow couldn’t get through it. I gave it one “really” hard thrust and, because my gloves and hands were wet, the bar came out of my hands as it went through the new bottom hole, making its way to the depths of Lake Pelican.
There we sat, with goofy looks on our faces blaming each other for losing the bar. We must have looked pretty sorry as a guy with an ice boat pulled up and asked what happened.
And as we tried to explain whose fault it was, he offered to give us a ride on his ice sled, saved our day and gave us time to come up with an excuse for losing the bar as we trudged home.
Nowadays, I still head for home to the Watertown area to ice fish, but now I have my battery-operated drill to dig my holes.
One thing I’m always sure of as I head home, because of all the Glacial Lakes in northeastern South Dakota, there are always fish biting on one of the many lakes in that area.
Around my hometown, the best lakes during this early season so far have been Goose Lake southwest of town with Lake Kampeska also being good.
Another one of my crew’s favorite lakes up north is Big Stone on the South Dakota and Minnesota border between Ortonville, Minnesota, and Big Stone City, South Dakota — at the headwaters of the Minnesota River, which runs south to the Mississippi River.
The northern end of Big Stone Lake is at the Continental Divide, which borders Lake Traverse, with its water flowing north to the Red River and its headwaters providing a rich history of this beautiful area formed by glaciers.
We’ve fished it both during the open and hard water season and have been amazed at the different species of fish caught there.
This time of the year, during the hard ice season, it’s the perch and walleye bite that most anglers are after, and Big Stone has a huge number of these fish.
We also have spent a lot of time farther west fishing in the Webster area, where our team member and guide, Cory Ewing, knows the lakes in the area — which may be an understatement as he is on the water a lot, maybe even more than at home.
These are but a few of the excellent ice fishing opportunities found in the Glacial Lakes of South Dakota, and it seems that no matter what species you’re after, you’ll find them there in northeastern South Dakota’s Great Lakes.