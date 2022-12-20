Predators are an animal that naturally preys on others, such as coyotes, foxes, bobcats and mountain lions to name a few.
As a lifelong hunter and trapper, I've had numerous run-ins with predators in Nebraska, Missouri, South Dakota and Kansas.
On one occasion, there were three of us calling coyotes on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota,
Outdoorsmen Productions team members Ben Bearshield, Larry Myhre and I were set up on a snow-covered side hill with our backs to a grove of pine trees.
I was filming, Ben was calling and he and Larry were the shooters. I was set up on the left, Ben in the middle and Larry on the right.
We had just put out our decoy and were letting things settle down before calling.
After a couple of different predator calls, Ben paused to look over the location below us where our decoy was sitting.
We generally call for about a half-hour, then move on. As it was nearing our time to move, I heard what sounded like an animal running along the snow on the ridge.
Glancing in that direction, just a few feet from Larry sat a coyote that had snuck in with a second one making its way toward our decoy.
The others saw them and, as their eyes were on the field out in front, I attempted to get their attention, I tried to bring the camera right to film, the coyote sitting just off Larry's shoulder spotted me and then both coyotes covered the ground in front of us so quickly that Larry couldn't get a shot, Ben threw a few rounds in their direction as they were going over the hill.
Larry was beside himself and not happy about me blowing the setup. All I could say was that when I looked over and saw the coyote setting on its haunches, licking its lips as it eyeballed Larry, I had to sound the alarm or he might have had a coyote in his lap. Of course, he didn't buy that, but that was all I was going to say about that.
Another time, Larry and I were hunting turkeys in Missouri with Ray Eye. We called a few times and then noticed movement at the bottom of the ravine as two bobcats were coming our way, moving into the tall grass off to our right.
Being they were coming in, we kept an eye on the edge the bobcats were coming up.
It took about 10 minutes for the bobcat to appear off to our right, catching us flat-footed only about 10 feet from where we sat.
He sat down on his haunches and just stared at us, unable to move, until the cat looked down the ravine from where it had come. We weren't able to get a shot at the bobcat, but both Larry and I were able to get excellent footage and photos of it.
We had just set up on a ridge line, myself with the camera and Larry and a friend from Omaha covering both sides. We hadn't been there five minutes when a coyote lopped in from my right. I got Larry’s attention, and he moved slowly to his left, brought his 243 up and the rest was history.
Calling predators is a great sport, even when fur prices are low as it gives us an opportunity to get out and decrease the predator population.