Winners announced for Ponca State Park’s Hallowfest

Guests who came to the 24th annual Hallowfest at Ponca State Park on Oct. 8 were greeted by beautiful fall colors and pleasant temperatures. There were archery, yard games, S’mores, a pumpkin carving contest, a pumpkin roll obstacle course, pet costume contest and haunted hayrack rides.
In the Pumpkin Roll Obstacle Course, in the 6-and-under category, William London of Norfolk took first, followed by Grayson Heiman and Hadley Wagner in second and third respectively.
In the 7- to 10-year-old category, Evan Petersen from Roca took first, followed by Kyle Prinz of Omaha and Joel Petersen from Roca.
In the 11- to 15-year-old category, Mason Gnirk from Holsten finished first. Brayden Harvey from Lawton, Iowa, finished second, and Elliot London from Norfolk took third.
In the 16 years and up category, Justin Powell from Papillion took first, with Brian Hughes from Underwood, Iowa, in second and BJ Borchers from Papillion in third.
Canine guests joined the fun with a Pet Costume Contest. Zeus from Omaha finished as runner-up with his Elvis impersonation, and Esco and Dexter from Council Bluffs took first place with their cop and robber rendition.
Winners in the Pumpkin Carving Contest were Addie Hartman from Springfield in the 16 and older category, Elliot London from Norfolk in the 11- to 15-year-olds, Ayden in the 7- to 10-year-olds and Cora Butzke from ELkhorn in the 6 and under.
In the Campsite and Cabin Decorating Contest; in Turkey Ridge Campground, Emily Kramper from Hubbard won, with second place going to Leonard Lorence from Fremont and third place to Conrad Trusty from Ponca. In Oak Bluff Campground, first place went to Kayla Coover from Neligh, second went to Laurie Lach from Bellevue and third went to John MacLean. The best decorated cabin went to Tim Smith from Blair.