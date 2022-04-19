Take ’em Fishing is all about sharing the experience of the sport. It’s about the excitement of feeling the tug of the line in your fingers for the first time. About the sound of someone’s first catch — big or small.
It’s about the memories made. And the adventures to come.
Participants in the 2022 Nebraska Game and Parks fishing challenge will have a chance to win adventure through this year’s four grand prizes:
Three Stay and Play fishing adventures, including a two-night cabin stay plus fishing and outdoor gear; or
One Float and Play fishing adventure, including a kayak plus fishing and outdoor gear.
Other prizes include a lifetime fishing permit for a Nebraska youth, fishing gear and more. To be eligible for the grand prizes or other giveaways, anglers should take a beginner fishing between April 15 and Sept. 15, snap a photo of the experience and submit it online at OutdoorNebraska.org/TakeEmFishing.
“Fishing is fun, convenient and a great way to spend time outdoors with family and friends,” said Dean Rosenthal, Fisheries Division administrator. “And we know it’s because of anglers and their passion that we are able to maintain the health of Nebraska’s lakes, streams and rivers.”
Anglers help conservation efforts at Nebraska water bodies and improve access through the purchase of their fishing license and aquatic habitat stamp. These dollars help support the development and improvement of great fishing spots, such as at Fort Robinson State Park in northwest Nebraska and at Conestoga State Recreation Area in the southeast, as well as dozens of ponds, lakes and streams in between.
“Without the support of anglers, these projects wouldn’t be possible,” Rosenthal said. “Take someone fishing because more anglers ensure the health and vitality of Nebraska’s aquatic resources for generations to come.”
Since the start of the annual challenge in 2019, nearly 14,000 beginning angler experiences have been submitted to the program.
Learn more, or see a gallery of participants, at OutdoorNebraska.org/TakeEmFishing.
For fishing resources, including top places to fish, angling tips and fishing stockings, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/HowToFish