Wildlife viewer

In 2022, a nationwide and regional survey of motivations, interests and behaviors specific to wildlife viewers was conducted by the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies’ Wildlife Viewing and Nature Tourism Workgroup. Learn about this survey on Wednesday, March 8, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., what the results have to tell us on how to engage non-consumptive users, how wildlife viewers are willing to financially support conservation and the implications for Nebraska.

The presenter will be Lindsay Rogers, fish and wildlife education division administrator, Nebraska Game & Parks Commission.

This webinar is part of the Conservation Education Lunch & Learn Series. Education is an essential part of conservation. Understanding how people learn and what motivates conservation-based behavior changes are complex subjects that span across many scientific disciplines. This free virtual series dives into the science behind educational efforts and practices by learning from experts on a variety of science and educational topics. Registration is required.

For questions about the series, contact Amber Schiltz at amber.schiltz@nebraska.gov

At-risk species spotlight: White-tailed jackrabbit

Jackrabbits are always a treat to see. Their awkwardly large ears and eyes and long hind legs give them a cartoonish appearance. Although “rabbit” is in their name, jackrabbits are actually hares, which are precocial, meaning they are born with fur, open eyes and are able to move soon after birth.

Nebraska’s amazing wetlands

When my oldest child was in elementary school in the 1990s, I was invited to give a class presentation on wetlands. When I asked the students if Nebraska had any wetlands and whether any cool animals lived in them, I was shocked to hear them say, “No.”