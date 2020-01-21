Why would someone want to go ice fishing?

Why do normally stable people go out in extremely cold weather to venture onto a frozen snow and windswept body of water to freeze their tails off and stare down through a hole in the ice to catch a fish?
Think about the scenario in that question. It would seem that this is not a logical or sane thing to do. Or, is it?
Not joking, why do people go ice fishing? What are their reasons for enjoyment of the hard water angling scene?
Let’s go deep to find out. In fact, let’s look beyond the ranks of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to the ice fishing public for some answers.
Here are what some of the more avid ice anglers in the Midwest and what they had to say about why they love to drill holes in the ice of densely frozen water bodies and try to catch fish:
Kyle Kovnesky, Forester, arborist and hardcore ice fisherman from Abrams, Wisconsin.
“Ice fishing a great break from regular fishing. It requires a totally different approach with totally different equipment and a totally different set up. There are also certain lakes that produce better results with desired game fish species in winter. For example, I have a few lakes where it’s near impossible to catch walleyes during open water season but come early ice you can really catch them because they are putting on bulk for winter. Another reason I like to ice fish is that it can offer fishing opportunities that do not exist in summer. We have a lot of lakes up here (in the northern U.S.) that have no boat launch sites. So, if you want to get out and fish the productive areas, you must wait for a hard freeze over so you can get to them. The light tackle aspect of ice fishing is awesome as well. There is no better experience than reeling in a 25+ inch walleye or a big 10-inch bluegill on a 2-foot pole with 4 lbs. test line through the ice! Probably one of the best things about ice fishing is the camaraderie. Nothing beats getting a group of good chums together on the ice catching some fish, teasing each other and cooking up some brats/burgers, having a beer and sharing time on the ice. It is hard to do that on a boat.
“In addition, there aren’t many other forms of fishing out there where you can see on the underwater camera how to finesse fish and understand what they like and don’t like. You can learn so much from that way of ice fishing and it applies all year long. Another thing: There’s not much better eating of wild fare than panfish caught fresh from icy waters. They are amazing!.Personally, I really like cold weather, too. Ice fishing is not for everyone and some people call us crazy but I love throwing the old raccoon skin cap, strapping on some pack boots, jumping into my heaviest wool bibs and having icicles hanging from my nose and eyebrows while getting a little red in the face as I make my way across a frozen lake.
“Ice fishing is an experience you can’t live from the couch.”
Ty Stromquist of Norfolk, veteran outdoorsman and passionate ice fisherman.
“I started ice fishing in Nebraska because at the end of January and into February, there wasn’t much to do. I used to go sit on a bucket and freeze my buns off and maybe catch a few fish. However, about 15 years ago, I decided to get seriously into it. I bought a Vexilar sonar depth/fish finder, ice fishing hut, and underwater camera unit. All this equipment changed everything! Now instead of something to just pass the time, ice fishing has turned into one of my top passions. To me, ice fishing is almost like playing a video game in a heated hut on a frozen lake. It is extremely visual. You can see the fish and your jig on the depth/fish finder or camera. The technology just makes it so interactive. My kids absolutely love ice fishing and it makes for a wonderful family affair.”
Zac Hickle of Omaha, die-hard ice angler and tournament ice fisherman.
“It’s fishing on a micro level, that’s what ice fishing is. It’s fishing one 8-inch hole at time. It’s a challenge to break down a body of water to successfully fish one hole at a time. It’s really satisfying when everything comes to together and you pull a nice fish top side. Ice fishing is also a very social activity for me, rarely do I go alone. Sitting in ice houses or outside on nice days and visiting with friends and family is a great time. We bring the grill, cook lunch, tell stories and give each other a hard time. Hopefully, we land a few fish.”
