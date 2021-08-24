Whitetails 3-D tournament to be held

The Norfolk Archery Club will host the Whitetails 3-D archery tournament on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 28 and 29. Registration times are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The club’s outdoor range is located south of Norfolk on U.S. Highway 81; turn west at North Airport Road (Coca-Cola building), go ¼ mile, then turn south at the Norfolk Archery Club sign (west side of National Guard Armory) and follow the trail.  

For more information about the club or about the tournament, call Jason Mock, 402- 750-4652 or Steve Wieneke, 402-649-4578, contact us through our Facebook page, or check out the website at www.norfolkarcheryclub.org

