I know it’s only July, and most of you aren’t thinking about getting ready for deer season.
Now is the best time to establish a plan for the season opener. The deer have been here throughout the winter, making their trails easy to locate and, once you’ve got the site, you can lay out a plan that will have deer walking close enough for a shot.
My food plot wasn’t all that big, but it attracted both deer and turkey. I had a deer house to the north of the food plot and another I could use when the wind changed.
I established a food plot that had several of the products that deer love, including medium red clover, frosty berseem, clover, balansa clover, six-point chicory, white clover and purple top turnips.
The area I hunted was covered with trails, with most of those seeming to be old, so I began to follow all of the trails to see which ones were the ones I wanted coming toward my blind.
Many of these were blocked by downed timber or limbs hanging so low that larger bucks wouldn’t be able to follow the trail.
On the trails that would bring the deer to me, I widened the trail and cut many of the overhanging branches, making it easier for a buck to get through.
The other trails that were marginal, I took the cedar from my opened trails and placed them in the trails, transforming it from the kind of trail the deer would use and making them head for the open trails I created.
Another thing I did to attract deer was to put in a mineral lick that brought in deer from all around the property.
As deer are always looking for a sheltered place to lie down, watch the trail and have the wind in their face, I created several of these, with trees on their side and three-fourth of the tree cut, leaving part of the bark still attached.
There were a lot of trees and shrubs on the site, which included grapes, apples and other plants that a deer likes.
My site didn’t have a lot of oaks, but what was there gave the deer another feeding location.
The oaks that were present were mostly red oaks and a few white oaks whose acorns are sweeter tasting than those from the red oak.
It’s not too early to prepare your land for a late-summer or early-fall food plot. Once it’s in and you catch a few good rains, your plot will help to draw the location you’re hunting.