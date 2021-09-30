What to do after taking the shot

You have done everything according to the book, put out scouting cameras, know where the deer bed, travel and feed. You’ve done everything to make sure the deer won’t detect you, wearing scent-proof camo and scent wafers on your cap.
You’ve checked the wind, knowing which of your deer stands will work best in the prevailing wind. You’re in the stand, well before sun up, waiting for that five-by-five buck you’ve dreamed about since last season.
Then it happens, there he is, less than 100 yards out. You center him in your crosshairs and fire.
The deer humps up and charges toward the nearest cover.
What do you do now? If the deer gets away, it’s a hunter’s worst nightmare, the thought of wounding an animal, trophy or not, and not being able to recover it.
Here are a few basic tips to help you to find the deer you have worked so hard to put your tag on.
You will need to know where it was when you fired the shot. As you take aim at the deer, try to locate some sort of landmark, a tree or even a rock that will help you to get to the general area once you shoot the deer.
Things look a lot different on the ground than they do in the stand, so a landmark on the ground is important.
Keep an eye on the animal, paying close attention to it after you have made the shot. This is important, even if it falls in its tracks, as it may try to get up.
A well-placed second shot could be needed. If it runs after the shot, watch the path it took to escape as this will give you a starting place to look for signs.
After the shot, pay attention to the animal’s body language, signs that it’s been hit and where it’s hit. Look for things such as a limp, a leg swinging freely or a tail that is tucked tightly to the deer’s rump.
Here is one of the most important things. You will want to wait. I know what you are thinking. It is hard to do, but it is important to wait at least a half-hour or more before climbing down from your stand to look for the animal. Even if the critter dropped in its tracks, you should catch your breath and keep an eye on the animal just in case it gets back up. If you are on your way down from the stand and the deer gets up, you are not going to be able to take a shot. Therefore, it makes sense to hang out in your stand in case the deer gets back up.
I have learned from experience, that an hour wait is better than a wounded deer.
If not pushed, it will try to bed down to rest and, by giving them a little more time, the deer will stiffen up or bleed out, making the recovery of the animal much easier.
Once you climb down, go straight to where the deer was standing when you fired the shot.
Look the area over closely for signs such as blood, bone or hair. Do not tromp the area down, as you do not want to destroy any sign that may be there.
It is a good idea to carry a roll of high-visibility tape when you are deer hunting to mark the trail, beginning with the area you first hit the deer and then along the trail where other signs are found, which allows you to backtrack just in case you lose the deer’s trail.
By marking your trail as you follow a blood trail, you will have a visual indication of the path the deer was taking. In addition, you will not have to worry about messing up a sparse blood trail and then losing track of where you last saw signs of the deer.
Start picking up the trail, being careful not to walk over the top of the trail, working parallel to it.
You will want to look for blood on the leaves and twigs and the brush along the trail the deer may have brushed against as it moved past.
If you find frothy blood, it is an indicator of a lung shot and often pink in appearance, with dark blood indicating a liver shot.
A wounded deer generally runs downhill instead of uphill, as it is easier. — If you jump a wounded deer, back off, giving it time to lie back down and die.
Deer hit in the chest that don’t die immediately usually feel weak and will bed up extremely close to where they were hit, sometimes not much more than 50 yards away.
If you are unable to find any sign where the deer was standing when you shot, I like to begin circling around this area.
If you still cannot find any sign, head in the direction the deer was going. I like to mark the last point I saw the deer and continue to circle.
Keep making wider circles as you go until you find deer. When trailing the animal, there could be times where the sign stops and you will have to begin looking in circles again. You may have to resort to following the deer’s tracks.
At times, leaves turned over or disturbed may help you figure out what direction the deer went.
Most importantly, take your time, working slowly to keep from destroying signs you have found.
If you are not finding much sign, see if you can get help from a couple of your friends as several pair of eyes on the ground are better than one.
What you do not want to do is to get too much help out there, as the last thing that you want is a bunch of people tromping around, destroying any sign there may be.
When you find your deer, if its eyes are open, it is dead. If the eye is closed, then shoot it again, do not wait or you will be sorry.
No matter how perfectly you had things planned, how good the shot, these things will happen, these tips will help you to find the deer.
As hunters, we need to do our best to recover wounded animals. You will feel better, and you will not have to worry about the one that got away.