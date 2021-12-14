Depending on whether it’s a semi-automatic pistol or a revolver, a handgun has three basic groups of parts.
The main parts of a handgun are the action, the frame or the receiver, and the barrel:
The frame, or receiver, is the skeleton of the handgun. It’s the main metal housing that holds and connects all parts together. It can contain internal components like the hammer, action, and firing mechanism. It also serves as the grip or handle of the handgun.
The action, as the name suggests, are the moving parts responsible for loading, unloading, firing, and discharging the cartridges. It’s also known as the trigger group.
The barrel is the metal tube that the bullet travels through.
It’s also good to know that common handguns like the Glock 19 rely on magazines that are put in the stock or grip, while revolvers like the Smith & Wesson 19 are fed rounds directly into their break-open cylinders.
We’ll take a look at the semi-automatic pistols’ parts, and then we’ll take a look at the revolver’s parts.
Here are the components of the semi-automatic pistol and how they work.
The frame: The frame is the main part of the semi-automatic pistol, and it holds all the other parts of the weapon.
They are usually made of metal, but Glock handguns are famous for their comfortable plastic polymer frames.
The grip: The grip, or stock, is the part you hold in your hand. It can be textured with various rubber or other grips for comfort, stability, ergonomics and a sturdy, non-slide grasp.
For semi-automatic pistols, it houses the magazine, and the bottom of the grip is open and is called a loading port or a magazine port.
The trigger: The trigger is a metal piece that starts the firing sequence. It can be pulled to the rear and, depending on the action type, one or two things will happen.
If it’s a double-action handgun, the hammer pulls back and the cylinder rotates, aligning the next chamber with the barrel. Squeezing the trigger further releases the hammer and it strikes the firing pin which fires a round.
If it’s a single-action, you need to manually cock the hammer if you want to shoot.
The trigger guard: This is a metal piece that guards the trigger, preventing accidental discharge. It’s designed to keep your finger away from the trigger if you’re not planning to shoot.
The barrel: The barrel is the metal tube affixed to the frame through which the bullet travels. It can be either pinned or screwed into the frame.
The barrel features a forcing cone to guide the round through the bore, perfectly centered. The inside of the barrel has a spiral pattern of grooves which make the bullet spin for increased accuracy. Inside the barrel, there are the rapidly expanding gases that propel the bullet via pressure when the powder is ignited.
Revolver barrels can be fitted with front and rear sights.
The sights: The front sights and rear sights are located atop the handgun and are used for aiming when properly aligned.
Some sights can be metal, polymer, fiber optic, or incandescent.
The breech: Breech literally means rear, and it’s the back end of the barrel. It’s close to the firing mechanism.
The bore: The bore is the interior of the barrel, and it’s lined with spiraling grooves which spin the bullet for accuracy and speed.
The diameter of the bore is called a ‘caliber’, and the most common handgun calibers are .380 ACP, 9mm, .45 ACP, .40 S&W, etc.
The muzzle: The muzzle is the front end of the barrel.
Never point the muzzle at anyone, even when the gun is empty.
The hammer: The hammer is behind the cylinder/slide. When you pull the trigger, the hammer strikes the firing pin and drives it into the cartridge primer. The primer can be rimfire or centerfire, and it explodes and ignites the bullet, propelling it thanks to the pressure out of the muzzle.
The firing pin: When struck by the hammer, the firing pin hits the primer of the round, so the chemical reactions and the pressure propel the bullet out of the muzzle.
The magazine: The magazine contains multiple rounds that are fed into the action via spring tension. They can be attachable or detachable, depending on the firearm. Magazines are one of the reasons why semi-autos can fire and reload faster than revolvers.
Don’t confuse magazines with clips. Clips feed into magazines, while magazines feed the weapon.
The magazine release: The magazine release is a button, neatly located behind the trigger guard.
When you load the mag, you can hear a click. The sound is the magazine release mechanism locking the mag into place. The magazine well, or the magwell, locks the magazine into place, making sure the cartridges feed into the chamber.
If you want to remove the magazine, just push the magazine release.
The slide: The slide is the topmost part of the semi-automatic pistol.
You pull back the slide and release it to load a cartridge into the chamber or when you’re disassembling the handgun. You can also mount front sights and rear sights on the slide.
The slide works when you fire a bullet: the recoil forces the slide to the rear, and the extractor on the slide removes and ejects the spent cartridge. The action then re-cocks the hammer, and as it slides forward, the slide pushes the next cartridge from the mag and into the chamber for the following round.
The takedown lever: The takedown lever is located above the trigger, below the slide. It releases the slide and barrel for disassembly. The lever retains the slide, the bolt, or the barrel, and some levers are different, depending on the manufacturer.
The slide stop or slide release: The slide stop or the slide release is a lever behind the takedown lever.
Its function is to lock the slide in the open position after the last round is fired, and pushing down the slide releases it, allowing it to move forward.
This is used when you want to disassemble the handgun.
The safety or decocking lever: The safety mechanism, or decocking lever, is usually located below the rear sight, and it can sometimes be a button.
It works when a handgun has the hammer cocked, the shooter can lower the hammer via the decocking lever. When it’s in the safe position, the pistol is unable to fire, and you must pull the lever up if you want to shoot.
Not all semi-automatic pistols have an external safety. Some Glock models have a safety that can only be deactivated when the trigger is pulled.
The ejection port: The ejection port is an opening through which the casings come out.
The recoil spring and guide: The recoil spring and guide is usually one single connected unit, and are located inside the handgun.
When the slide is forced back by the recoil when fired, the recoil compresses the recoil spring which returns the slide forward and places the next round.
Brady Kirkpatrick has been an avid gun enthusiast and hunter since he moved to the Midwest over 15 years ago. For more information visit gunmade.com