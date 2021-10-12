Have you ever wanted to know every single part of a handgun and the difference between semi-automatic pistols and revolvers?
If you have, chances are you might have run into a problem. There’s tons of misinformation and interchangeable vocabulary about firearms, especially when it comes to handguns and pistols. In this guide, I’ll take a look at handgun parts, the types of handguns and their differences, how they work, how to disassemble them and more.
I’ll also share a few buyer’s purchasing tips that’ll help you if you’re on the search for the right firearm.
To properly inform you about the basic parts of a handgun, I’ll take a look at several different types of handguns and pistols.
Each and every part has a specific function that makes a handgun work. A responsible firearm owner has the duty to know how they work and be able to identify every part of the handgun, not just the major ones.
Firearms fall into three basic types: rifles (break-action, lever-action, pump-action, bolt-action and semi-auto), shotguns (pump-action, semi-automatic and break-action) and of course handguns.
When portability and quick self-defense or home defense is in question, handguns are hands-down the preferred category of firearms as a concealed carry solution for close-quarter combat. Law enforcement officers carry handguns as their primary self-defense tool, as well.
They are easy to conceal, easy to operate and are the number one choice when size and weight are important. They’re easy to hide from the public view using ankle holsters, or even a handbag or bra holster.
Handguns are easy to use, but they are somewhat difficult to master, and that’s why they’re popular at competitive target practice and shooting ranges.
If you’re considering buying a handgun, be sure to get yourself a concealed carry permit, a handgun safe, and a holster, as well as concealed carry insurance.
The broadest definition — a handgun, or in some cases, a pistol, is a firearm designed to be held in one or two hands without being braced against the shoulder.
The words ‘pistol’ and ‘handgun’ are interchangeably used, though pistol is technically a subcategory of a handgun, i.e. a type of a handgun. Old-fashioned usage still persists in some U.S. states, and pistol sometimes refers to semi-automatic handguns for some reason.
This confusing nomenclature is probably rooted in obsolete language nuances. Case in point: The infamous ‘clip vs. magazine’ battle still wages on, thanks to gun nerds.
Simply put, a pistol is always a handgun, but a handgun is not always a pistol.
Pistols are handguns with only one chamber integral to the barrel. Popular handguns like semi-automatic pistols have one chamber. Revolvers have multiple chambers (usually six), and so they’re handguns, but not pistols. So basically, pistols and revolvers are different types of handguns.
Brady Kirkpatrick has been an avid gun enthusiast and hunter since he moved to the Midwest over 15 years ago. For more information visit gunmade.com