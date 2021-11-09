There are three basic types of handguns: Single-shot handguns (muzzleloaders), revolvers and semi-automatic pistols.
You can find many variations and models for each type. Some categorizations of handguns only depend on their trigger action. So, you can also divide handguns into: Single-action only, double-action, double-action only, double-action/single-action, and striker-fired handguns. But, we’ll stick to the first categorization.
The Difference Between Single-Shot, Revolvers and Semi-Automatic Handguns
Single-shot pistols are revolvers with rotating cylinders, and their frame is usually what the barrel is attached to. They contain the same trigger group depending on the model. If it’s a bolt-action handgun, it can be attached to the receiver.
Most single-shot pistols are used exclusively for hunting and target practice and are not very effective for self-defense. Single-shots are uncommon, and we’ll talk about them another time.
Revolvers are usually six-shooters with rotating cylinders for ammo, and they rely heavily on the hammer. They can be single-action or double-action. The barrel can be a break-open action where you load the rounds into the barrel.
Single-action means you have to cock the hammer for each round you shoot. Double-action means the trigger can be squeezed for each round without manually cocking the hammer, but it’s slightly heavier this way.
Semi-automatic pistols can also be single or double-action. They use gas or recoil energy for round cycling. Chambering rounds cock the hammer, and gun cycling cocks it when you fire a round. They use one fixed firing chamber, and after the round is fired, the recoil mechanism automatically ejects the shell casing and reloads.
The three basic parts of a handgun remain nearly the same for most semi-auto handguns.
Muzzleloader Handguns
Here’s a rarely-mentioned type of handgun.
Muzzleloaders used to use flintlocks, and they were the very first to be loaded from the open end of the barrel, or the muzzle. Modern handguns use part of the barrel closest to the firing mechanism, also called ‘breach.’
The first thing that comes to mind are ‘pirates.’
These ancient firearms are the ancestors of modern handguns, but now, they’re a museum type of weapon.
Muzzleloaders are outdated and impractical. They are like cannons that can be fired by hand, and they kick like a mule. But, they have historical value, are sought after by collectors, and are sometimes used by historical reenactors.
