Wetland water conditions throughout most of the Rainwater Basin currently is poor, with many wetlands being dry due to the drought and hot weather, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Hunters should be prepared to scout ahead of teal season. Some wetland pumping is planned before the teal opener.
The conditions recently were observed by biologists. To view the Aug. 22 report on wetland conditions and pumping plans, go to OutdoorNebraska.gov/hunt/game/waterfowl, where updates will be posted regularly throughout the duck seasons.
Waterfowl hunting in Nebraska begins with early teal season Sept. 2-10 in the High Plains Zone and Sept. 2-17 in the Low Plains Zone. See an interactive zone map at OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides-maps/maps.
In addition to providing places to hunt waterfowl, wetlands are pumped when needed to provide habitat for migrating waterfowl and other water birds, and to provide areas for people to observe wildlife.
Visit OutdoorNebraska.gov for more information on waterfowl hunting or to purchase permits and stamps and register for the Harvest Information Program.