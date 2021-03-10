LINCOLN — A virtual webinar March 18 will honor Mary Bomberger Brown and Marian Langan, Nebraskans who had significant impacts in bird conservation.
Women & Birds of Nebraska will be co-hosted at 6:30 p.m. Central time by the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in celebration of Nebraska Outdoor Women.
The webinar will focus on the women’s influence on birds in Nebraska, sharing the legacy they left for women in science.
Bomberger Brown was a former associate professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Tern and Plover Program coordinator. She was most known for her research on cliff swallows, a 35-year collection of data considered to be the largest collection in the world. She also researched the effects of wind energy on greater prairie-chickens.
Langan was the former director of Audubon Nebraska and first director of Spring Creek Prairie, southeast of Lincoln. She was a fierce advocate for conservation, especially tallgrass prairies, and providing inquiry-based nature education.
The event is free but registration is required at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov. To learn more about NOW programs this month, visit outdoornebraska.gov/now.