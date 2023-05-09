Walleyes are native to Canada and found in the Great Lakes, the Missouri River basin and the upper Mississippi River basin. Introduced in the western and northeastern United States, walleyes prefer the cool, deep, quiet waters of rivers, lakes and reservoirs.
The walleye is named for its pearlescent eye, which is caused by the tapetum lucidum, a reflective layer of pigment that helps the fish to see and feed at night or in turbid water.
Walleyes are mostly nocturnal and during the day are often found deeper under the structure cover of tree roots, logs and aquatic plants, feeding at night and coming up from the deeper water to feed.
They consume what’s available — including small fish, large invertebrate, insects, such as spiders, and worms — feeding during low=light periods, primarily at dusk and dawn.
Walleyes spawn in the spring or early summer over gravel or rocks in rivers or shallows, where there’s enough of a current to clear away sediment and aerate their eggs.
Females can deposit more than 100,000 eggs, with them hatching in about two weeks. Walleyes generally live about 10 years.
As summer sets in and water temperatures rise, summer walleye fishing can become increasingly difficult. But there are tips you can use to start picking up walleyes.
During summer months when lake vegetation is peaking, try spending time around weeds like coontail, milfoil, lily pads and cabbage weeds, which can hold schools of baitfish and new insect hatches. Weeds near current or deeper water typically hold more fish, so focusing on these high-percentage spots will pay off.
Fishing with jig in and around weed lines and through grassy patches will help you locate the active fish. If the fish are more lethargic, try rigging up a more subtle live bait rig to coax the reluctant fish. Walleyes will be feeding during low light conditions, so try to fish around sunrise or sunset for the best results.
As water temps continue to rise, fish deeper, as summer walleyes will relate to points, main lake basins, break lines, weed lines and river channels.
An added bonus is that fish in deeper water are usually a bit more aggressive during the day, so if you’re limited to fishing while the sun is up, try staying out deep.
Trolling a walleye spinner rig crawler through river channels will interest fish closely related to the bottom. If the fish are suspended in the water column, try trolling crankbaits, which offer an ideal presentation for the suspended summer walleye.
During low-light conditions, fish will move up to shallower water, so make sure to adjust accordingly as conditions change.
Fishing for walleyes at night can be an effective way to catch not only a limit, but also a wall hanger. Walleyes will typically move up to shallower flats, bars or points to gorge on available forage at night.
When fishing shallow cover at night, using a “snag-free” rig will help you keep your line wet and also keep you in action.
A great way to target walleyes at night is with a slip-bobber. If you need added visibility, attach a glowing indicator to the top of your rig. Then, pinch on a few split shots about 12 inches above the hook, which will help keep your bait in the strike zone. Rig up a lively leech or crawler and just wait, as that bobber should disappear in no time.
Use this rig in any of your high-percentage spots or when the bite gets tough and a finesse approach is needed to get a bite.
Walleyes can be taken using jigs, live bait rigs and crankbaits, but you never know what will trip their trigger, so you need to keep changing baits until the walleyes let you know what they are after.