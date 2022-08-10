Wagon Train State Recreation Area lake will be chemically renovated Aug. 10, weather depending, to remove the existing fish population. Activities at the rec area, about 2 miles east of Hickman, will be limited that day.
The rotenone treatment is aimed at eliminating common carp, white perch and gizzard shad, which are detrimental to aquatic habitat and water quality. Because rotenone is a restricted-use pesticide, day-use areas and the swimming beach will be closed during the chemical application, and no fish may be picked up for human consumption.
Target shooting at the adjacent Wagon Train Wildlife Management Area also will be closed during chemical renovation. The campground on the east side of the lake, however, will remain open.
The fish renovation is part of a larger ongoing Aquatic Habitat Project at the lake focused on:
Restoring sediment basin capacity to improve water quality
Constructing underwater shoals for improved fish habitat
Replacing part of the concrete boat ramp and dock; and
Performing maintenance on existing angler-access structures.
Fingerling largemouth bass and bluegill will be stocked this fall. Saugeye, black crappie, channel catfish and muskellunge are planned for future stockings.
Learn more about the efforts at OutdoorNebraska.org/WagonTrain. Learn more about the Aquatic Habitat Program at OutdoorNebraska.org/AquaticHabitatProgram.