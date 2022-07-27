Catfish may not be the prettiest fish in the water, but because of the way they fight and how good they taste when fried up, they’re well worth the effort to catch them.
There are three species of catfish in the upper Midwest: Channel, flathead and blue, all of which are found in rivers, lakes and ponds. You’ll find catfish species inland or in coastal waters of every continent except for Antarctica.
The most common catfish is the channel cat, which can be caught on almost every type of bait, including using cut bait, pieces of rough fish, shrimp and a smelly concoction known as stink bait.
All species of catfish are found in the Missouri River between Nebraska and South Dakota as well as all of the other Missouri River reservoirs.
When it comes to my choice of tackle, I used a 7-foot medium heavy rod, 14-pound Fireline or 25-pound Big Game line, and a slid-through sinker, as that weight is needed with this type of set-up, so catfish can take the bait.
Earlier I’d mentioned stink bait, and it’s a great bait for catching channels. The one we use is the soft catfish worms, with several holes in the bait that you can pack the stink bait in.
Once this bait hits the water, it released a scent trail, allowing them to follow the scent to your bait.
We cast out into the current and let the bait tumble into the slack water pockets in front of a snag, where it comes around and slides into the slack water pocket.
The first thing a catfish does once he knows he’s hooked is to move, into the snag, Once you’re hung up, and you’re not able to pull it out of the snag, I’ve found that releasing your line, allowing the cat to swim out of the snag, allows me to bring the fish in.
Catfish have poor eyesight and, because of that, they rely on their sense of smell to find food.
Catfish may have up to four pairs of barbels — nasal, on each side of mouth and two pairs of chin barbels, though pairs of barbels.
I was fortunate to have the opportunity to set two National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame line class world record channel cats on the Red River in Manitoba, using light line, I caught a 27-pound, 12-ounce cat and a 22-pound, 4-ounce fish using cut bait, pieces of frozen suckers.
The remaining two cats — flathead or yellow cat and the blue cats, which can go up to 150 pounds — are caught using live bait or cut bait. Cut bait is no more than a piece of a rough fish with some skin on it, which makes it harder for the catfish to steal the bait.
As far as hooks go, we use an octopus or a circle hook, as these hooks seem to pivot and hook the fish.
Because I was also in a channel catfish competition, I received a $125 reward for landing one of the first fish in the contest.
A friend of mine, who’s since passed away, and I used to fish for catfish on a regular basis, using only stink bait, and he was prepared for it, having a 5-gallon bucket of it in his boat.
All catfish can reach enormous size with the South Dakota state record channel weighing in at 30 pounds, 1 ounce. Minnesota’s state record tipped the scales at 38 pounds, with Iowa’s weighing in at 38 pounds, 2 ounces and Nebraska’s state record, the heaviest of the state record cats, a 41-pound, 8-ounce fish.
Weather changes don’t seem to affect catfish. Unlike other species of fish that develop lockjaw, catfish seem to bite all the time.
On your next fishing trip when the bite is slow for most fish, grab your gear and spend time going after catfish. Once you do, you’re hooked.