LINCOLN — Hunters again are challenged to go afield with family and friends this fall to complete the Nebraska Upland Slam by harvesting all four of Nebraska’s primary upland game bird species.
The challenge of the Upland Slam, a partnership among the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Pheasants Forever, Inc., and Quail Forever, is to harvest a ring-necked pheasant, sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie-chicken and northern bobwhite quail in Nebraska this season.
Successful hunters upload a photo of each harvested bird through an online platform and provide details about their hunt. Those who complete the Slam will receive an official certificate and pin and be entered into a drawing to win one of several grand prizes, including a Dickinson Arms Hunter Light 28-gauge over/under shotgun.
Nebraska is renowned as a mixed-bag hunting destination and is a great place to pursue a variety of bird species across diverse habitats. “Participation in Nebraska’s Upland Slam has increased in recent years and this has been a great way to promote what our state has to offer in terms of upland hunting opportunities,” said John Laux, Game and Parks’ upland habitat and access program manager.
All participants who submit at least one harvest to the Nebraska Upland Slam will be automatically entered into monthly drawings for prizes sponsored by Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever. Prizes include Scheels Gift Cards, hunting vests, Yeti Cups, wall art, memberships to the two conservation groups and more. Resident hunters 15 or younger are encouraged to participate in the slam to be entered into a separate drawing for a resident youth lifetime hunt permit. Additionally, upon the fourth and final bird submission, hunters can acknowledge their hunting dog’s achievement by uploading a photo of their dog afield to receive an official Top Dog tag and certificate.
The first three seasons of the Upland Slam were a great success, with more than 850 hunters participating, and more than 330 first-time harvests (first time in someone’s lifetime to harvest that species).
Hunters can begin working on their 2021-2022 Slam on Wednesday, Sept. 1, when the seasons for sharp-tailed grouse and greater prairie-chicken open. The seasons for pheasant and bobwhite begin Saturday, Oct. 30. The seasons for all four species close Saturday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Visit OutdoorNebraska.org/UplandSlam for more information, official rules and entry details.