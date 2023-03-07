Another spring of trout fishing fun is on tap in Nebraska. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is scheduling the release of rainbow trout in waters across the state.
This will give anglers and families, especially at city ponds and lakes, additional angling opportunities for this popular species.
It starts March 11, opening day of the Trout Lake at Two Rivers State Recreation Area in Douglas County. All trout caught in this lake must be harvested and not released. Anglers first must purchase from the park office a daily trout tag for $6. Each tag is good for a daily bag limit of four trout. A person may have up to three tags per day and 12 trout in possession. An adult angler may have two children under the age of 16 fishing under the authority of his/her tag, but the group bag limit still is limited to four trout per tag.
The Trout Lake (Lake No. 5) will be open from 7 a.m. to sunset each day. Anglers, except residents younger than age 16, must have a Nebraska fishing license. All vehicles entering the park must have a park entry permit. Anglers possessing trout on any other lake at Two Rivers must have a trout tag, as well. Anglers will be allowed to use one fishing rod and reel each.
Adults might enjoy it, but trout fishing is a great way to introduce children to fishing, too, because simple and inexpensive equipment may be used.
“Rainbow trout are especially good for new anglers because they will bite readily on anything, including corn, wadded up pieces of bread or worms, and are easy and safe to handle,” said Larry Pape, aquatic education specialist with Game and Parks. “You can use a simple spin-cast combo or a spinning rod and have a fun day catching trout.”
For resources to help beginners or even experienced anglers, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/howtofish.
The following is a schedule for the 88,000 rainbow trout set to be stocked this spring, including quantities. Dates can change because of weather or unforeseen circumstances and times, where listed, are tentative:
Monday, march 13:
CenturyLink Lake, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, Ashland, 2,500
Carney Pond, O’Neill, 750
Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area No. 2, Fremont, 4,000
Ponca SP Pond, Ponca, 750
tuesday, March 14:
Heartwell Park Lake, Hastings, 450
Suck’s Lake, Grand Island, 650
Lake Halleck, Papillion, 1,200
Weeping Water Pond 1, 1,500
Louisville SRA 1A, Louisville, 600
Windmill SRA No. 2, Gibbon, 600
Bethphage Pond, Axtell, 200
wednesday, March 15:
Terry’s Pit, Terrytown, 1,500
Riverside Park Pond, Scottsbluff, 900
Geneva Pond, 300
Fort Kearny SRA No. 6, Kearney, 1,200
Holdrege City Lake, 800
Ponca SP Pond, Ponca, 750
thursday, March 16:
Auble Pond, Ord, 750
David City Park Pond West, 600
friday, March 17:
Oxford City Lake, 150
Victoria Springs SRA Lake, Anselmo, 1,200
Humboldt City Park Lake, 350
Pawnee City Pond, 300
Rotary Club Lake, Auburn, 800
Stanton Lake, Falls City, 200
Steinhart Park East Pond, Nebraska City, 800
saturday, March 18:
Lake Helen, Gothenburg, 2,000 at 12:30 p.m.
Plum Creek Park Lake, Lexington, 750 at 2 p.m.
Holmes Lake, Lincoln, 4,000 at 1 p.m.
Ta-Ha-Zouka Park Lake, Norfolk, 1,500 at 9 a.m.
Pawnee Park West Lake, Columbus, 1,500 at 10 a.m.
Neligh Park Pond, West Point, 810 at 11 a.m.
wednesday, March 22:
Bridgeport SRA Middle Lake, 2,000
Bridgeport SRA Northwest Lake, 1,400
thursday, March 23:
North Morrill Pond, 2,250
Middle Morrill Pond, 450
monday, March 27:
Rock Creek Lake, Parks, 1,500
Additional March stockings, as time and weather permit:
Gracie Creek Pond, Burwell, 1,000
Elm Creek, Red Cloud, 500
Two Rivers SRA No. 5 (Trout Lake), Waterloo, 14,900
East Branch of Verdigre Creek, Royal, 1,000
Grove Lake Wildlife Management Area Sandpit, Royal, 75
April stockings, as time and weather permit:
South Grable Pond, Fort Robinson SP, Crawford, 1,200
Middle Grable Pond, Fort Robinson SP, Crawford, 600
Gilbert-Baker WMA Pond, Harrison, 600
Bridgeport SRA Northwest Lake, 1,400
Chadron SP Pond, 500
Chadron City Reservoir North, 1,700
Chadron City Reservoir South, 1,700
North Morrill Pond, 2,250
Middle Morrill Pond, 450
Riverside Park Pond, Scottsbluff, 900
Terry’s Pit, Terrytown, 1,500
Lake Carter P. Johnson, Fort Robinson SP, Crawford, 2,500
Cherry Creek Diversion Pond, Fort Robinson SP, Crawford, 250
Arrowhead Meadows Golf Course Pond, Curtis, 150
Rock Creek Lake, Parks, 1,500
Two Rivers SRA Lake No. 5 (Trout Lake), Waterloo, 9,600
East Branch of Verdigre Creek, Royal, 800
Keller Park SRA No. 4, 250
Keller Park SRA No. 5, 400
Sand Springs, Plum Creek Valley WMA, 400
For information on fish stocking online, including upcoming trout stocking dates, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/fishstockingreports.