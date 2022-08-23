Starting in October, Two Rivers State Recreation Area will see upgrades to its RV dump station and Fawn Meadows campground begin.
The recreation area’s only dump station will be closed starting Monday, Oct. 3, for upgrades, with work expected to be completed in mid-2023.
Fawn Meadows campground closed Aug. 2 so 12 sites can be upgraded. Work is expected to be completed before the peak 2023 camping season.
The remaining five campgrounds at the park just west of Omaha will remain open. Guests are encouraged to use alternative dump stations in the surrounding area.
A vehicle park entry permit is required at Two Rivers.