It's hard to believe that summer is going by so quickly.
Temperatures are on the rise, both outside and with the water temperatures on the river, lakes, ponds and reservoirs also going up.
In the summer, many anglers feel that they need to head deep as that's where the lower, more comfortable water temps are located and where the walleyes are during the summer months.
Part of this is true, but depending on the body of water you're fishing, they could be almost anywhere.
Walleyes, like all fish, have to follow their food source around, and there are several factors bringing them out of deeper water into the shallows to feed.
The baitfish-prey fish, minnows and the young prey fish, also feed on zooplankton, and they, too, have to follow their food source, which can be deep or quite shallow.
The wind can be a huge factor, indicating where the walleyes might be as the bait-prey fish as well as the smaller predator fish feed on the suspended zooplankton in the water.
If the wind is blowing hard from the west, much of the zooplankton the prey fish feed on is carried to the opposite shore line or point. Because of this, the prey fish will be on the move, following the zooplankton being carried by the wave action of the wind.
Those of us who fish the larger lakes and reservoirs know that when the wind picks up, with the waves crashing into the opposite shoreline, that soil and debris are picked up by the waves and then carried back out into the shoreline, creating a mud line.
This allows the light-sensitive walleyes the opportunity to move shallow underneath the mud line to feed on the bait-prey fish that followed the zooplankton.
When your locator shows a suspended cloud of baitfish, the majority of the time, you will have the larger prey fish arcs below them. When they get hungry, they simply move up and pick off a few baitfish for lunch.
When water temperature begins to rise, the baitfish will be in search of lower water temperatures in areas where they can find the zooplankton.
Submerged trees in deeper water are just the place they are looking for. On and around the deeper submerged trees, the baitfish will find a lot of zooplankton along with cooler water.
The walleyes are in search of cooler water, which the submerged trees provide, but they also produce a smorgasbord for the walleyes suspended in the deeper water near or in the trees.
The bait-prey fish tend to hang in the upper reaches or just above the submerged trees, where they don't have to move far to find something to eat.
As mentioned earlier, the walleyes and other fish look for cooler, more oxygenated water in the heat of the summer, but it isn't always found deep during this time of the year.
Weed growth in both shallow and deeper water is another area where fish will find comfortable, lower temperatures, as the weeds provide shade and give off oxygen, creating a cooler location for the fish.
The walleyes and other prey fish have followed the bait-prey fish during the cooler part of the day, early morning and late evening as they moved into the vegetation to feed.
Once the sun gets higher, the shallows will begin to warm with the walleyes moving deeper, generally of the first break where it goes into deeper water.
The panfish and northerns will tough it out longer than the light-sensitive walleyes as they have cover to hide in and the baitfish to feed on.
When fishing shallow walleyes, a jig worked along the edge of the weeds or through the mud line works well, as do slip bobber rigs cast up to the edge of the weeds or into the mud line.
By positioning your boat out away from these and casting up toward them, you will be far enough out so not to spook the fish, yet close enough that you can make an easy cast into them.
Those anglers that will pound out the deeper water, the suspended trees, will have marked concentrations of baitfish and walleyes, and they will be presenting their baits above the trees, allowing the prey fish to locate and come up after them.
Some anglers will spend the better part of the day, trolling crankbaits on offshore planer boards or using downriggers to get down, just above where the walleyes are located in the deeper water.
Others using their kicker or trolling motor will position their boat above the trees and, having used their locators, will know the depth the top of the submerged trees and will use slip bobber rigs to drift their baits over and alongside the submerged trees.
No matter how and where you fish summertime walleyes, your best fishing is going to be early morning or late afternoon, on cloudy, overcast days and when there is a walleye chop on the surface of the water.
Don't think that all of the walleyes will be deep, otherwise you will be missing some of the best fishing going on in the shallow water.