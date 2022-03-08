There are plenty of ways you can sell your gun. You can sell to a private party, you can sell online, or you can sell to a gun shop. You could pawn it, you could enter into a trade with a private party or a gun shop, or you could take your chances at a gun show.
No matter what you try to do, here are some things you need to do first.
No strings attached: First things first, get rid of your sentimental value. The person at the gun shop is always going to offer you way less than what you want. He’s in it to make money. The reality is when you’re trading in a gun, you likely will never get a price as high as what it’s worth.
The gun shop owner has a profit margin he needs to meet, and he’s going to pay less than it’s worth so he can put it back on the shelf for more. That’s just basic business.
Understand the convenience: That’s not to say that it’s not worth it to trade your gun in. You have to think of it in terms of the money it’s saving you. That money may be reflected in the time you’re saving cleaning it, posting it online, and jumping through the hoops of trying to sell it to a private party.
The gun shop right down the street will buy that gun from you any day of the week. Walk in, accept his offer, buy your new gun, and be on your way. It’s easier and more convenient. You may lose a little money on the deal, but it’ll be a lot less hassle in the end.
Be honest: There’s not a ton of honesty in business these days, but I’m referring to being honest with yourself. Mainly about the condition of your gun. Mint condition applies to a gun that has never even left the box. It has no scratches and no fingerprints.
Not many people can say their gun is in mint condition. If it is, good for you.
Assess the gun for a worn finish, scratches, or corrosion. How much has it been used? Many guns work even better after they’ve been broken in than they did out of the box, so while this isn’t the measure of a good or a bad gun, how much it’s been used will sometimes have an affect on how it looks.
Find the going rate: You can sign up for Blue Book of Gun Values if you feel like it’s worth it. You may make your money back and you may not. However, you can do a little shopping of your own online. Look for your exact model on GunBroker or Armslist.
If you find it, you can see what other people are trying to sell them for. Keep in mind that the private party value is going to be more than the trade-in value. However, it can give you a good idea.
You also have to make sure you’re looking at your exact gun. A Ruger 9mm has a different going rate than a Glock 9mm. Even a Ruger 9mm subcompact variety will be completely different than a full-size.
The other thing that can have an impact on your price is your location. Knowing your area will help you figure out how much people are paying locally. One of the only ways to do this is to visit your local store frequently.
Brady Kirkpatrick has been an avid gun enthusiast and hunter since he moved to the Midwest more than 15 years ago. For more information visit gunmade.com