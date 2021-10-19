Hunting public lands.
It can be a real challenge. No, scratch that. It is a daunting challenge.
I know. I have hunted all kinds of game on various public lands around the state for years.
So why is hunting public lands in Nebraska so tough?
Well, in a state like Nebraska the overwhelming majority of our total land acreage is privately owned (97%) with only a small percentage of it open to the public (3%).
However, Nebraska’s array of public lands offer a wide variety of opportunities for hunting different game species.
And there is some good news.
There are more than 375,000 acres of private land enrolled in the Open Fields and Waters (OFW) program statewide, which is at an all-time high. Within those acres are some 40,000 acres are enrolled in the stubble access program in portions of western Nebraska. This program has tall wheat or milo stubble and adjacent habitat. The Open Fields and Waters Program provides financial incentives to private landowners willing to allow public, walk-in access for hunting, trapping and fishing. Collectively, Nebraska has just over 1.2 million acres of publicly accessible lands throughout the state.
So how does one successfully pursue wild game birds and animals on one of these publicly accessible lands here in the Husker State?
It doesn’t come easy. It takes time, effort, research, journaling and sweat equity — scouting. But, the delicious rewards and indelible memories are worth it.
Thus, I offer you a plethora of helpful hints and tips for hunting these public lands that I have collected from our wildlife biologists who manage them or the various wildlife species on them.
Todd Nordeen of Alliance, big game research and disease program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission provides the introduction for us. Todd is a longtime commission employee who has served in different capacities and worked across the state.
“The state of Nebraska is approximately 430 miles long and 210 miles wide and within that is a diverse array of wildlife management areas and public lands open to hunting, fishing and a variety of other outdoor recreational activities. The diversity across the state is immense with a variety of habitat types including woodland, grassland/prairie, wetlands and combinations of varied habitats. Nebraska has over 300 state wildlife management areas as well as many other public lands. In all however, available public access encompasses only about 3% of the land so below are some tips that may help improve your odds for hunting success and quality experiences on public tracts. Good hunting,” Nordeen said.
DO YOUR HOMEWORK
In advance, understand the game species you are planning to hunt and gain knowledge of its seasonal habits and preferred habitats. Closely examine map apps like onX as well as topographic maps, aerial land photos and public area maps. Be sure to cross-reference any maps with the official Nebraska Public Lands Atlas for accuracy online at outdoornebraska.gov/publicaccessatlas/
Look beyond the public property to check out what the habitat on the surrounding landscape is like. This will assist you in triangulating the best possible location to hunt. Note natural funnels, harvested row crop fields, livestock grazing pastures, existing water sources, etc. Key into those natural transition areas where edge habitat exists or two or more different habitat types meet.
Talk with biologists, field personnel, conservation officers, other hunters or nearby landowners. Devise a strategy. Plan to make site visits.
PUT FORTH EXTRA EFFORT
AND GO THE DISTANCE
Put in the extra effort and legwork, particularly on state wildlife management areas. Consider hiking further, deeper into an area. Get far away from roads, parking lots, signs, and easily accessible areas or those frequented most often by hunters.
Take to the back corners and the odd areas, the out-of-the-way patches of habitat. Wade the creeks, climb the big hills, hit the heavier cover and go the long distances. You need to get where the other hunters don’t go or haven’t been. It’s best to pick a good vantage point and let other hunters push game to you. Make sure to pack a bag with your essentials for the entire day. Plan a longer hunt and make it worth the while.
For deer hunters, escape routes for deer that lead directly into the thickest cover or bramble available also need to be highlighted. Areas like this serve as protective sanctuaries that deer use when hunting pressure becomes substantial.
Also regarding deer hunting, try to sit in the stand all day or as long as you can during the breeding period we call “rut.” Let other hunters coming and going cause deer to move and increase the likelihood that you’ll get a shot.
Wetlands (marshes) are very important features in the rural landscape that provide numerous benefits to wildlife and should not be overlooked for hunting everything from ducks to bucks to even rooster pheasants.
USE TECHNOLOGY
Identify and evaluate areas for the species of choice using Google Earth, onX maps or other vivid map apps to your advantage. This is called e-scouting. Look for planted food plots, clear cuts and water sources to pinpoint your quarry. If you’re hunting deer, turkey or elk, note their travel corridors and bedding and roosting areas. Plan your own travel route using satellites and mark GPS points. Use them to get into your hunting spot during low-light hours in the most unobtrusive way. The iPhone or Android you have will be an invaluable tool.
For big game species, consider using lockable trail cameras to identify and evaluate areas of use by the desired game species. This will help prevent interruptions to the daily routines of game on the area yet provide information on game trail use, feeding areas, watering sites and movement patterns. Using modern digital technology significantly reduces human disturbance on potentially already high-pressured public areas.
KNOW THE REGS
Public areas have standard and specific regulations. Read the public lands atlas, hunting guides and regulatory signs on the areas for those details. Be able to recognize property boundary signs. All of this will assist you with the selection of areas to find individual or targeted game species.
SCOUT, BUT DON’T OVERDO IT
Extensive and intense on-site scouting before your actual hunt is necessary on public lands and is critical for success. However, be mindful of over-scouting an area or going to an area too often prior to the hunt. Some species, such as elk, do not tolerate much disturbance and will leave an area if disturbed even a small amount. Scouting during midday hours for big game is strongly suggested as it decreases the chances of hampering other hunters. Just don’t bump big game animals like deer in their day bedding areas.
WHEN TO HUNT
Avoid busy times, hunt weekdays, if possible. The middle of the week is the optimum time to go. Sunday morning periods when church services occur and the time frames on Saturdays when the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Cornhusker football team is playing on television both tend to be the lighter traffic periods on weekends for public hunting.
Be aware of your exact legal shooting hours for your desired game but hunt those hours other than first couple after sunrise and last couple before sunset to avoid a lot of hunting pressure. Keep in mind that late season hunting on public lands offers much potential with little competition in the field.
NOTE WEATHER CHANGES
Pay attention to the changes in weather when planning to hunt public lands in Nebraska. Remember, most wildlife reacts to swings in weather or fronts. Just a head of major weather shifts or just after them or even during a weather event can be a good time to be hunting anywhere on any state wildlife management area. This is because of the higher tendency of wildlife to be moving. Wind shifts, temperature drops, storm fronts, etc. all have an impact on game species. In Nebraska, keep in mind weather and conditions may change quickly, so pack accordingly.
PLAY THE WIND
Play the wind for species such as white-tailed and mule deer that are sensitive to the smell of human presence. Many big game species have a tremendous sense of smell which is the main part of their defense mechanism system. Besides practicing scent control, stay downwind or at least a good distance away from where you expect to see deer.