Sadly, it’s the time of year when many deer hunters start hanging up their gear for the season.
Perhaps they have already harvested deer (or two), or are tired of trying to do so with their bow, crossbow or muzzleloader, or are just not interested in taking a doe during the deep-freeze weather of the late season.
Whatever the case may be, that deer hunting gear should not be put away.
Hunters should not let the word “late” make them feel pressured or lure them into predicting how their season or seasons might end. Late-season deer hunting offers plenty of potential, namely for white-tailed deer and to help landowners with deer management as well as to get some fresh air safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
But, late-season deer hunting means it’s time to rethink strategy and tactics. And, it means paying special attention to details.
Here are some tips to improve the odds for late season deer hunting success, plus some clothing guidelines, several regulation reminders and information on a few special deer hunting programs.
FRONTS
Weather fronts, and particularly weather-makers, seem to greatly affect deer movement in the late season. Deer will feed heavily a day or two prior to the arrival of a cold front, and then for a couple days after one.
SNOW COVER
Snow cover brings many advantages to the late season deer hunter. The most obvious advantage of snow cover is that anything moving in it must leave tracks or droppings. Deer sign is much easier to see, follow, and interpret when made in the snow. Also, the timing of the snow tells you how recently the deer came through an area. Strategically placed game cameras can be of further value to pattern deer in the snow.
LATE AFTERNOONS
The early morning hours around sunrise can be downright frigid. Whitetails realize that they can conserve body heat by waiting to move to feeding areas until the afternoon. Hunt those late afternoon hours until the end of legal shooting time (30 minutes after sunset).
WARM DAYS
On warm days, deer simply do not move much as much as normal. In fact, when temperatures climb well above average in the late season, a variety of food sources may be consumed by deer. Don’t overlook some of those green food sources on the stalk or stem to hunt over such as winter wheat. Also, finding a water source that does not freeze and is near a bedding area may prove to be productive. During late afternoon sessions, be prepared for deer to emerge from cover onto crop fields in the last 10 minutes or so of legal shooting time.
FOOD
White-tailed deer need to eat lots of high-carbohydrate, high-energy foods in winter — everything from corn to acorns in order to maintain body heat. So, find the food source deer are consistently using and the active trails leading to these major food sources. Spontaneous set ups can work well. Play the wind and position yourself accordingly in a tree stand or ground blind for a good, safe shot.
HIGH WIND
High winds certainly make deer more apprehensive and warier. As leafage and vegetation flutters, this confuses the deer’s sight and its ability to hear and distinguish scent, making it anxious. With higher wind velocities in the winter, hunters need to find places where deer can get out of the howling winds such as a ditch, gully, ravine, sheltered creek bottom or the lowest side of a hill. Deer like to travel through or utilize these terrain features when there are high winds blowing because they can more effectively use their senses and feel safer, more secure. It is good practice for late season hunters to note these spots when the winds seem to be at gale force.
BEDS
To pinpoint bedding areas for deer without spooking them, carefully check the south-facing slopes or any areas facing south. These locations tend to be warmer than others as they are most exposed to the sun and offer protection from the bitterly cold north winds. Thermal cover such as dense woods, thickets and patches of cedars can be extremely appealing to white-tailed deer during extremely cold weather, too. Does tend to prefer these types of bedding areas in the wintertime, and where there are does, there are typically bucks.
STRETCHING THEIR LEGS
Believe it or not, whitetails deer in winter periodically leave their beds during the day to stretch their legs, relieve themselves, groom and even browse a bit. Make it a point to locate these pathways or trails being utilized to and from these secluded bedding areas.
TARGETING DOES. Primarily in the late (firearm) deer hunting season, white-tailed does are the intended target of hunters for deer management purposes. It is recommended that hunters use the best binoculars or optics that are available to them to identify does. Keep in mind that an adult white-tailed doe has a long, rectangular body with a bottle-shaped profile and a round head. Also, does normally are wary and appear nervous.