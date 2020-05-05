The sound of the tom turkey is a sign of spring

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission important dates in May.

May 8 – Nebraska Game and Parks Commission meeting, Lincoln

May 18-June 5 – Eligible landowners may apply for one elk permit

May 31 – Spring turkey seasons close

In a proactive effort to prevent the potential for spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Game and Parks has cancelled all agency-sponsored events scheduled through May 31. Game and Parks aims to protect its staff and customers by removing opportunities for crowds to gather at facilities and events and by maintaining clean facilities.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.