Each year with the arrival of colder weather, people start asking about ice fishing and where they’re biting.
In my neck of the woods, with the warm weather we’ve had, there is little if any ice, but farther north, in the Glacial Lakes area of South Dakota, the Watertown area and farther north in lakes like Big Stone north of Watertown on the border between South Dakota and Minnesota, they’ve had good ice in these locations for several weeks.
One thing you need to be aware of is that when the snow piles on the ice, it acts as an insulator, not allowing the low temperatures to get down and freeze the ground or the water.
Of course, the ice may look strong or be solid along the shoreline where the snow has blown clear, when in fact there are probably areas on the lake that have little ice because of the snow that covers it.
While many of have been on the ice before, check the ice before heading out on any body of water to ice fish. For those of you just getting into it, be aware of the potential dangers of ice and check out the cautions listed below.
Ice color is a good indicator of the strength of the ice. Look for clear blue ice, which is the strongest because it’s developed by a constant steady freeze.
Ice that you want to avoid is black, gray or honeycombed, developed because of repeated freezing and thawing, and the black or colored or dark spots suggest open water or thin ice, indicating that there may a spring or current under the ice, both of which are dangerous.
As I mentioned earlier in this article, snow cover insulates the ice, inhibiting solid ice formation and making it almost impossible to judge the diameter of the ice.
Other locations that may have thin ice include icehouses, fishing piers and bridges as they absorb the sun’s heat and increase melting.
Exposed vegetation on the ice is a good place to start fishing during first ice as the fish will still be relating to it, but, as with those locations mentioned above, the vegetation also will absorb heat from the sun. Rotting vegetation can create its own heat.
There are several other things that you may not think about that may case thin ice. Fish, muskrats, beavers and other animals swimming under the ice can weaken it, which is especially true in shallow lakes and rivers.
Moving water can weaken ice as much as 15% with the wind, which creates a pumping action that will force water through the breaks and cracks, enlarging them over a short period of time.
When crossing ice on foot and you’re not sure of the thickness, it’s safer to slide your feet instead of stepping, helping to distribute your weight more evenly.
To be on the safe side, I may carry my ice chisel to check the thickness of the ice as I work my way across the ice.
Each time I go onto the ice, another safety piece of equipment I take with me is a set of the ice picks that are compact and lightweight, with 30 inches of accordion-style, retractable nylon cord. If I happen to fall through, I’m able to jab the picks into the ice, allowing myself to get out of the water and onto the ice, to roll away from the hole instead of standing up, helping those who’ve fallen in to get to the thicker safer ice.
The rule of thumb when it comes to how much ice it takes to support you and your equipment on clear-blue ice formed under ideal conditions is listed below.
2 inches or less: Keep off.
4 inches: Will support a group of people walking single file.
5½ to 6 inches: Needed to support a snowmobile or ATV.
8 to 12 inches: Needed to support an automobile.
12 to 15 inches: Needed to support a pickup or truck.
With every angler needing to be prepared in the event of an emergency, the “reach, throw and go” method is essential to know if someone falls through the ice.
First, try to REACH them with a long pole, board, rope or blanket.
If that doesn’t work, THROW a life jacket, empty water jug, floatable seat cushion or other floatable piece of gear to them. An emergency throw rope is good to have while on the ice. If the ice breaks, there’s 50 feet of highly visible orange colored rope, with an easy-to-throw lightweight floatable bag with an integrated bag strap attaching directly to your ATV or snowmobile.
Then as a last resort, GO to the victim and, if this be necessary, form a human chain to reach the victim. A human chain can be made by lying on the ice with people linking to the feet of the person in front of them until the person is out of the water.
Early ice fishing can be very productive and a lot of fun, but before venturing out during first ice, make sure the ice is safe. Unsafe ice leads to a disaster, so don’t rush to get out there.
The colder weather and ice will be around for several months, and no fish is worth falling through the ice.