This is the time of the year, with snow on the ground and colder weather, when many of us are inside attempting to stay warm.
One thing you can do, if you bundle up warm, is to call predators. As the weather starts to change and become colder, furbearers, including coyotes and foxes, will have their heavy winter fur, which helps them survive the winter.
Then there are those poor coyotes that have developed the mange, a terrible infliction in which they lose all or most of their fur, with the most humane thing that could happen to them being to put out of their misery.
When it's cold, all critters spend a lot of the time out moving, looking for a high-protein food source to keep them warm. They'll be out more throughout the day as they have to eat often to make it through this tough time of the year.
This is why this time of the year is "prime" time to call predators, with several of the predators you may have come to your call being coyotes, foxes and bobcats.
Predator callers generally hunt with a small-caliber rifle, lighter grain bullets, with 223-22-250 and 243 being the more popular calibers. A variable scope mounted on your rifle is important as it allows hunters to make some of the sometimes difficult shots needed when hunting predators.
Permission is not a hard task, as farmers and ranchers with cattle have no love for predators. Predators are opportunists, taking advantage of anything for an easy meal and are known to hang around calving yards.
Predators have excellent eyesight, hearing and an acute sense of smell. When calling predators, you'll need to glass the area you plan to call, put together a plan, get in and set up quietly, which means using the trees and vegetation between you and the area to set up.
Most importantly, use the wind, calling with the wind in your face, so the predators’ keen sense of smell doesn’t detect you.
If no predators come in, stay alert, because they may attempt to circle around using the wind to their advantage. Don't panic when this happens, and if you need to change shooting positions, do it slowly when the critter is in a low spot or behind a tree.
Our best calling has been with two hunters facing opposite directions so both avenues of approach are covered in case a coyote would come in from behind.
A mistake that some callers make, including our group, is to hunt