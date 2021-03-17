All anglers, including myself, began their love of fishing along a shoreline on some pond, river or lake.
Much of the same advice on fishing from boats also may be used while fishing from shore, as the fish are relating to the same type of current breaks and structure.
In late fall, walleyes move upstream in preparation of the spawn until their path is blocked by a dam, rapids or other obstructions.
The early spring fishing season starts as the ice and snow begin to melt and runoff into the river system. This increases the current and allows fish to move into the current breaks, areas where water comes in from streams and creeks, wing dams and other calmer water locations.
As the ice goes out and water levels rise, all species of fish will search out calmer water areas and — as long as there are higher water flows — stay there until water levels normalize.
Then the fish will move into the deeper water, waiting for the water temperatures to rise as the spawn begins.
Once the waters warm, they’ll move into their spawning areas that have with gravel or a small, rocky bottom. These locations need to have some current or wave action to aerate the walleye eggs.
On larger bodies of water, spawning may be on reefs, gravel beach fronts or ares with shoreline protection because these rough, uneven bottoms give the fertilized eggs some protection from other predator species.
The more aggressive fish will be located on the outside edge of these current breaks. The food coming downstream into the break will come in along the outside edge. The fish are ready to dash out into the current and grab a quick meal, only to slide back into the calmer water to digest their catch and wait for their next meal to float by.
Walleyes, with their excellent vision, are able to find a meal in the muddiest of water. However you can’t go wrong by brightening up your bait, allowing them to quickly locate your offering. Fluorescent colors such as orange, green and red retain their colors longer and are more visible in muddy water.
When fishing along the shoreline below a dam, try to find a location where the fast water coming from the turbine side of the dam butts up against the slower water coming in from the gates. At the location where these two meet, the water will back up, creating a slack water pocket.
I’ve oftentimes used a light jig tipped with a minnow and casted upstream along the outside edge of the pocket.
Then I let my bait tick along the bottom until it’s out of the current break and jig it back toward the shoreline.
Your bites often will come as your jig works its way along the outside edge or as you begin retrieving it back to shore.
I’ve also had good luck using fluorescent floating jig heads above a roach walking sinker, with just enough weight to hold it or drift slowly. Using too much weight may get you hung up on the bottom.
When using this rig, you don’t want to go wild when it comes to having your floater too far off the bottom.
Because the fish are cold-blooded and this is a time when fish are inactive, you won’t want to make the fish move too far to reach your bait.
Generally, I have my floating jig head riding 13 to 18 inches above my weight, with the current moving the bait up and down and giving it some extra action toward the bottom where the fish are able to zero in on it.
On many dams, there’s a wall you can fish off of, like the one at Gavins Point near Yankton. When the gates are open just a little, the water coming out has a tendency to go out so far and then come back toward the dam, creating a slack water pocket.
A bait option that works in the spring below the dams where there’s slacker water is to cast a narrow minnow imitating crank bait downstream beyond the slack water pocket into the current. Slowly work it back toward the shore, stopping from time to time to allow the bait to float up, giving fish an opportunity to take the bait.
Fishing off these walls can be accomplished by baiting a jig with a minnow and casting it along the outside edge of the current break, slowly hopping the jig along the bottom back toward you.
Another basic fishing method is to use crappie rigs baited with minnows and a smaller weight. This allows even the slightest current to move it along and keep your bait from snagging up.
Some folks cast out this rig, let it settle, then twitch it from time to time. Others jig the rig back, bringing their rod up while reeling up the slack, then lower the rod and hop the bait along the bottom all the way back to the wall.
Water temps are still reported to be well below spawning temperatures, yet there will still be many of the smaller walleye willing to bite. You just need to remember that everything this time of the year needs to be done slow and easy, so don’t get in too big of a hurry when it comes to late winter and early spring.