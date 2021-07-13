Throughout the ages, people have mistaken these two vastly different terms so much that some retailers use clip and magazine interchangeably. Gun owners constantly mistake the words as the same thing.
Nothing changed much. You still have people bickering on the internet about clips and magazines.
Even Merriam-Webster’s staff gave up and decided to call clips and magazines synonyms, which they are not. They are completely different.
This shouldn’t have turned into a dispute in the first place. Let’s explain the difference between a clip and a magazine, look at a potential root cause of the confusion, and we’ll talk about cartridges, types of clips and mags, and other frequently asked questions you might be wondering about.
What’s the Problem?
Usually, gun enthusiasts misuse clip as a placeholder for magazine, and it’s a really slippery slope. When people get used to misnaming them, it’s over.
Personally, I don’t even trust the media to know the difference between clips and magazines. Important and popular news media have mistaken them countless times, and people listen to the news, which creates even more chaos.
Do nothing to solve this problem for years, and watch how language changes. It seems that people just went with this misnomer, and the grammar nazis accepted defeat and called it a day.
That said, even if you aren’t interested in terminology quarrels and honestly want to find out what the actual difference between a mag and a clip is, we salute you because that’s the exact information we’re here to divulge. But, do indulge us since we intend to get to the root of the problem first.
WWII M1 Garand Might Be Root of the Problem
We have no intention of hunting down the culprit for this pesky misnomer, as we can only speculate to no end. However, we have logical reasons to believe that the problem causing this chaos is a very old rifle.
Let’s go back to WWII.
The clip and magazine confusion began with the M1 Garand, the favored rifle of the U.S. soldiers in World War II. Although still not proven, this theory is the most likely story.
The clip has a distant, but historically accurate purpose. You see, older rifles like the legendary M1 Garand use clips to load rounds into an internal magazine already built-in into the rifle. Their magazine is non-removable and was fed by a clip.
Clips pull their historical roots from stripper clips from bolt-action rifles like the British Lee Enfield, the trusty U.S. Springfield rifle, the German Mauser, the Austrian Mannlicher and the Russian Mosin-Nagant.
Stripper clips, or charger clips, were the fastest way to reload bolt action rifles like the M1 Garand (which also used single-shot clips) before semi-automatic magazines took over in the late 40s to the 50s and 60s.
The war ended, the Silent Generation veterans came back and started to call anything that loads rifles and pistols a clip, potentially causing all this confusion. It stuck, and now we have everyone and their grandma calling magazines clips, and vice-versa.
Confusing Magazines vs. Clips
However, if you do consider the multitude of terms regarding firearms and ammunition — breech, buckshot, bore, propellant, full metal jacket, grain, gouge, dummy, choke, etc — you have to admit that the list is endless.
Some are easy ones like bullet, barrel, stock, and most folks get the gist.
But then you have carbines, ACP, rifling, suppressors, and silencers, and what is a wadcutter anyway? This can be complicated for people who are firearms and hunting rookies.
Round clips and magazines are completely different and distinct ammunition components. It’s easy to mix them up, but understanding them can be crucial. If you want to be a gun expert, you need to know the difference between a clip and a magazine because it will help you understand firearms better.
the Difference Between a Clip and a Magazine
The purpose of clips and magazines is that they hold the bullet in one place so that you won’t have to load the next round bullet by bullet.
The difference between a clip and a magazine is this: A clip feeds or loads the magazine, the magazine feeds the gun. End of story.
A magazine has a spring, the clip doesn’t. The spring, also called a follower, is a component of the magazine upon which bullets rest.
As the spring pushes the bullets towards the mouth of the magazine, they stack together, thus feeding the firearm rounds.
Most firearms like submachine guns, rifles, semi-automatics, shotguns, and others use magazines.
* * *
Brady Kirkpatrick has been an avid gun enthusiast and hunter since he moved to the Midwest over 15 years ago. For more information visit gunmade.com