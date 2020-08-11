You have permission to edit this article.
Temporary waiver for online Hunter Education in place

LINCOLN — With fall hunting seasons coming up, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reminds hunters of temporary Hunter Education changes from which they can benefit.

Until further notice, online-only Hunter Education courses, without the Hunt Safe Session requirement, is allowed for ages 11 and older in Nebraska.

Youth ages 11-15 who take the online Hunter Education course normally are required to attend a two-hour Hunt Safe Session before they can receive a certificate of completion. That Hunt Safe Session requirement temporarily has been waived since Game and Parks has limited the size and available number of classes in the interest of public health due to COVID-19. Those 11- to 15-year-olds who complete the online course will be certified, though they are encouraged to take an available Hunt Safe Session in the future.

The Hunt Safe Session is a two-hour review focusing on equipment safety for firearms and archery, tree-stand safety and shoot/don’t shoot scenarios.

The reduction in class sizes, including Hunt Safe Sessions and Hunter Education classroom courses, are a proactive effort to prevent the potential for spread of COVID-19.

For more on Hunter Education and to view available in-class courses and online courses, visit: OutdoorNebraska.gov/huntereducation.

August outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in August. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Aug. 1 – Squirrel hunting season opens

Aug. 1 – Registration begins for Harvest Information Program

Aug. 1 – Private land antlerless elk hunting season opens

Aug. 3 – Residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners may purchase remaining deer and antelope permits, and residents and eligible landowners may purchase remaining elk permits.

Aug. 7 – Final day for bighorn sheep lottery permit applications

Aug. 10 – 2020 fall turkey permits available beginning at 1 p.m. Central Time

Aug. 13 – The Science of Animal Myths webinar, fal.cn/AnimalMyths

Aug. 13 – Family Nature Night, Skyview Lake, Norfolk, forms.gle/WVVNwcWmQ4CPcYzW7

Aug. 15 – Bullfrog season opens

Aug. 18 – Growing Up WILD educator workshop, forms.gle/huRtR9JK9NYmrQJGA

Aug. 20 – Family Nature Night, Johnson Park, Norfolk, forms.gle/op4oJCifKpu1F61u8

Aug. 20 – Antelope archery hunting season opens

Aug. 25 – Math in Nature educator workshop, forms.gle/EvkFBENo1g5uQhuJ8

Aug. 28 – Nebraska Game and Parks Board of Commissioners Meeting, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, Ashland

Aug. 28 – Drawing for bighorn sheep lottery permit

Aug. 28-Sept. 7 – Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

