LINCOLN — Nebraskans receiving an income tax refund this year have an opportunity to support wildlife and habitat conservation.

On Line 46 of the Nebraska state income tax form, 1040N, individuals may donate $1 or more of their tax refund to the Nebraska Wildlife Conservation Fund, which helps thousands of species in Nebraska, particularly those that are rare, endangered or threatened.

Tax refund donations have benefited many species over the years, including the river otter, swift fox, peregrine falcon, bald eagle, songbirds and at-risk pollinators like monarch butterflies and bumble bees.

Donations are used to maintain and improve habitat for these and many other fish and wildlife species, as well as to provide wildlife viewing and other educational opportunities for Nebraskans.

Additional information is available at NebraskaWildlifeFund.org.

For taxpayers not entitled to a state tax refund, contributions can be made at NebraskaWildlifeFund.org or by mail to: Nebraska Wildlife Conservation Fund, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, P.O. Box 30370, 2200 N. 33rd St., Lincoln, NE 68503.

