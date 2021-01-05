Taking a look back at 2020

Looking back on 2020, wow what a year. The pandemic has really put it to us, but there’s hope for the coming year.
Because of some health problems and radiation, my outdoor activities were cut short, so I had plenty of time to get my boat ready for spring 2021.
When I fished tournaments and guided, I had numerous new 17- and 18-foot new sponsor boats, with all the bells and whistles. These features included bow mount trolling motor, big engine, kicker motor, numerous electronics GPS/locators and rod holders all over the place, as well as air ride seats.
One of my friends recently retired and traded the Alumacraft boat I sold him many years ago and bought a big, fancy walk-through two-window boat. Unfortunately, he used it twice before getting hit by COVID and is now trying to get his lungs back in shape.
Like myself, he is looking forward to a safe, happy and healthy 2021 where we can hit the water and do some serious fishing.
Now that I’m cutting back on the numerous things I used to do, my older 17-foot boat will work well. It has a smaller motor and a kicker, several locators, a half-dozen rod holders for trolling, six horizontal rod holders, two strap rod holders, a rod holder and several tool holders, with enough room for my partner and me to be 6 feet apart.
This year the outdoors were one of the safest places you could be and, as long as you wore your mask, you could do about anything you wanted.
Since there’s good ice on a lot of lakes, ice fishing has really taken off with good limits of crappie taken from Nebraska’s Sherman Lake and Lake Wanahoo in Nebraska.
Throughout the summer, the fishing on South Dakota’s walleye factory, Lake Francis Case, was excellent and should continue to be good going into 2021.
The Glacial Lakes in northeastern South Dakota, Watertown, Desmet, Lake Preston, Webster and Ortonville, Minnesota, produced well during the soft water. With decent ice, these lakes gave up some excellent fish this last season and again should be good for ice fishing.
Some areas have decent ice, but with the snow that’s falling, the ice that will be covered up is now insulated and won’t freeze hard. So if possible, avoid walking or stepping onto ice that has heavy snow cover.
I’m waiting for the snow to decrease and more ice to build before I get in too big of a hurry to go out.
In the meantime, there’s a lot of new ice fishing gear available this year, including an ice fishing system with digital depth readout. Its unique brushless data transfer design gives you breakthrough flasher display performance with digital depth.
The auto ranging technology gives the angler the brightest, sharpest, longest-lasting flasher display on the market with more features than any other flasher sonar system.
New features include depth, auto range, three zoom zones, five color palettes to select from for maximum visibility, three manual depth setting ranges down to 300 feet, a day and night display brightness settings and a low-power option for fishing in super-shallow water and a unique weed mode gives you better performance while fishing in the weeds.
Now that there’s a vaccine available, perhaps 2021 will open up and return to somewhat normal. That means enjoying each other’s company, shopping and going into businesses and companies that have been struggling, not open or allowed to be open at reduced capacity. The hope is that they will have the opportunity to open at 100% with the new year looking much as it did before COVID.
Next week I’ll talk about early ice fishing and the tackle that will help you to be more successful during first ice, allowing you to bring home more fish this season.
I would like to wish everyone a heathy, safe and prosperous happy new year in 2021.