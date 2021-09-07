Take ’em Hunting challenge launches

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, along with AKRS Equipment Solutions, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, the National Wild Turkey Federation and Heartland DSC, is launching its third Take ’em Hunting challenge to hunters started Sept. 1.

Participants are encouraged to introduce someone new to hunting during the 2021-22 hunting seasons, and then upload a photo of their trip to the Game and Parks website. Those who do will be registered to win prizes, including a camo John Deere XUV59OM Gator crossover utility vehicle from AKRS valued at more than $15,300.

Last year, more than 1,400 entries highlighted first-time hunters getting into the field for upland, waterfowl, deer, turkey and more.

“Many of us remember someone teaching us the ropes of hunting and inspiring us to have a role in our state’s conservation,” said Game and Parks Director Jim Douglas. “With this challenge, we hope others are inspired, too, while making memories that last a lifetime.”

Hunting is critical to future conservation of our natural resources. Every time a hunter buys a hunting permit or habitat stamp, his or her purchase directly funds programs that support habitat conservation, hunting access, wildlife research and much more. Additionally, excise taxes that hunters pay on firearms, ammunition and other hunting equipment generate an additional $1 billion for conservation work each year.

“In order to maintain our cherished natural resources, we must recruit a new generation of hunters,” Douglas said. “The best thing a hunter can do for conservation is to introduce someone new to hunting.”

Hunting is a great way to spend time outdoors, experience nature, unwind and make memories with friends and family. The Take ’em Hunting effort offers an extra incentive for hunters to take someone along for a hunt. Special youth seasons are an especially great time to take young hunters out.

Prizes will be given away throughout the challenge through Tuesday, May 31, 2022, with the grand prize utility vehicle winner announced in June 2022. For more information, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/

TakeEmHunting.

Tags

In other news

Take ’em Hunting challenge launches

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, along with AKRS Equipment Solutions, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, the National Wild Turkey Federation and Heartland DSC, is launching its third Take ’em Hunting challenge to hunters started Sept. 1.

The Public Access Atlas now available

LINCOLN — There are more than a million acres of publicly accessible lands throughout Nebraska. The recently published 2021-22 Public Access Atlas identifies and consolidates these public access resources for the benefit of Nebraska’s hunters, trappers and anglers.

+2
The most memorable shot I’ve ever taken

The most memorable shot I’ve ever taken

Have you ever heard of the “shot heard ’round the world” that began the American Revolution? Well recently in my own life there was such a shot fired. While it didn’t necessarily begin a war, it definitely left an impact on my life. While my years in the outdoors are far from over, they will…

Upland Slam begins Sept. 1

LINCOLN — Hunters again are challenged to go afield with family and friends this fall to complete the Nebraska Upland Slam by harvesting all four of Nebraska’s primary upland game bird species.

Duck Slam returns for Nebraska hunters

LINCOLN — You love it: being in the blind, setting up the spread, turning a flock, watching them cup, taking the shot and seeing a great retrieve. Duck hunting is time well spent.

Bighorn sheep season approved by commissioners

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved the authorization of one lottery and one auction permit for the 2022 bighorn sheep season when it met Aug. 27 in Gering. The 2022 bighorn sheep season will be Nov. 29-Dec. 22.

Public asked to report dead, sick big game

LINCOLN — Nebraska wildlife officials say conditions throughout much of the state are suitable for the spread of deadly viral diseases among big game populations and are asking the public to report unexplained death or illnesses of deer, pronghorn, elk and bighorn sheep.

Dove hunting season opens Sept. 1

LINCOLN — With the annual dove season opener on Wednesday, Sept. 1, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has some reminders for hunters, as well as recommendations for areas to hunt.