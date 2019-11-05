LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept submissions for the 2019 Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest through Nov. 24, 2019.

With miles of winding rivers, wide-open vistas and wildlife from border to border, Nebraska is a photographer’s paradise. Each year, Nebraskaland Magazine celebrates the state’s beauty and recognizes the outstanding work of photographers across Nebraska during this annual photo contest.

Photographers of all ages and skill levels are invited to submit photos in four categories: wildlife, scenic, recreation and flora. All photos must be taken in Nebraska. Submissions will be judged by Nebraskaland staff, and winning photos will be published in the January 2020 issue of Nebraskland Magazine. Cash prizes will be awarded to those who place in each category, and a $300 grand prize will be awarded to the photograph selected as Best in Show.

This year, photos may be submitted only via Instagram. To submit, use the hashtag #Nebraskland2019. Make sure your account is public so judges may view your photo. Complete contest rules may be found online at magazine.outdoornebraska.gov/photocontest.

In other news

15 hunters complete 2019 Upland Slam

LINCOLN — Pheasant and northern bobwhite hunting seasons opened in Nebraska on Oct. 26, allowing 15 hunters to become the first to complete Upland Slams for 2019.

Educator nominated to receive Inspire Award

LINCOLN — Nebraska Game and Parks Commission educator Monica Macoubrie was recently nominated to receive a 2019 Inspire Award. Inspire Awards seek to highlight the achievements of Lincoln’s women who have excelled both as a professional and a role model.

Pine Ridge researchers gain knowledge about the cougar

Referred to as mountain lion, cougar and several other names, Puma concolor has become one of the most discussed wildlife species in the state. For all of that talking, though, it seems there is always a need to dispel a few myths and provide accurate information to the public regarding the …

Pumpkin carving

The 21st annual Hallowfest at Ponca State Park is a two-weekend holiday event.

Fish salvaged from Harlan County Reservoir

LINCOLN — Game fish that remained after the Harlan County Reservoir stilling basin was drained were salvaged by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and returned to the lake for anglers to catch.