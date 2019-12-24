Students can compete in State-Fish Art Contest

LINCOLN — Wildlife Forever and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission are hosting the Nebraska State-Fish Art Contest, an opportunity for students to win state and national honors and great prizes.

Young Nebraska artists in grades K-12 are eligible to compete in this free art competition. Winners will be selected by Game and Parks. State winners will advance to the national competition to be judged for top honors such as the Best of Show. State-Fish Art serves as a one-of-a-kind Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation (R3) program to grow youth participation in fishing.

“This contest is one unique way that the Game and Parks Commission is working to connect with future anglers and promote aquatic education in our state, and we can’t wait to see what unfolds,” said Larry Pape, outdoor education specialist with Game and Parks.

To enter, students from Nebraska should submit their entry consisting of an original horizontal 9-inch by 12-inch piece of artwork featuring any fish from the Official Species List, a piece of creative writing no longer than one page about the chosen species, and a Nebraska State-Fish Art Contest entry form, attached to the back of the artwork. To learn more about entries, visit statefishart.org.

Completed entries should be mailed by March, 31 2020 to: Nebraska State-Fish Art Contest, Attention: Larry Pape, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, 2200 N. 33rd St., Lincoln, NE 68503.

Wildlife Forever’s mission is to conserve America’s wildlife heritage through conservation education, preservation of habitat and management of fish and wildlife. Learn more about Wildlife Forever at WildlifeForever.org.

-